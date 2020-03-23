Dublin, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Hodgkin Lymphoma (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The Hodgkin Lymphoma (Oncology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) and features dormant and discontinued projects.
The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Filing rejected/Withdrawn, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 2, 1, 1, 42, 40, 1, 15, 1 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Phase I, Phase 0, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 6, 2, 1, 3 and 1 molecules, respectively.
Hodgkin Lymphoma (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope
- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Hodgkin Lymphoma (Oncology).
- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Hodgkin Lymphoma (Oncology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.
- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.
- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Hodgkin Lymphoma (Oncology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.
- The pipeline guide evaluates Hodgkin Lymphoma (Oncology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.
- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Hodgkin Lymphoma (Oncology)
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) - Overview
- Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) - Therapeutics Development
- Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) - Therapeutics Assessment
- Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) - Drug Profiles
- Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) - Dormant Projects
- Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) - Discontinued Products
- Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) - Product Development Milestones
- A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl
- AbbVie Inc
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc
- ADC Therapeutics SA
- Affimed GmbH
- Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc
- AlfaSigma SpA
- Alissa Pharma
- Angiocrine Bioscience Inc
- Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group) Co Ltd
- Apollomics Inc
- Astellas Pharma Inc
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Aurigene Discovery Technologies Ltd
- Avipep Pty Ltd
- Bayer AG
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
- Carrick Therapeutics Ltd
- Catalent Inc
- Cell Medica Ltd
- Celldex Therapeutics Inc
- Cellectar Biosciences Inc
- Cellectis SA
- Celleron Therapeutics Ltd
- Cellestia Biotech AG
- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc
- Celularity Inc
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc
- Chipscreen Biosciences Ltd
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc
- CSL Ltd
- CStone Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
- Curis Inc
- Eutilex Co Ltd
- Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy
- Gibson Oncology LLC
- Gilead Sciences Inc
- Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
- Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Inc Ltd
- Helocyte Biosciences Inc
- HRAIN Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Immune Cell Inc
- Immunomedics Inc
- Incuron LLC
- Incyte Corp
- Inhibrx Inc
- Magenta Therapeutics Inc
- Marker Therapeutics Inc
- Merck & Co Inc
- Merck KGaA
- Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Miltenyi Biotec GmbH
- NantKwest Inc
- NewBio Therapeutics Inc
- Northlake International LLC
- OncoTartis Inc
- Protheragen Inc
- RAPT Therapeutics Inc
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA
- Rich Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Rizen (Suzhou) Biosciences Co Ltd
- Sanofi
- Seattle Genetics Inc
- Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Shanghai Junshi Bioscience Co Ltd
- Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
- Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-Medicine Technology Co Ltd
- Shattuck Labs Inc
- Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- SpecificiT Pharma Inc
- Stemline Therapeutics Inc
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Tacitus Therapeutics Inc
- TaiGen Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Taiwan Liposome Co Ltd
- Tessa Therapeutics Pte Ltd
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc
- Tyme Technologies Inc
- Viracta Therapeutics Inc
- Wuhan Bio-Raid Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Zhengda Tianqing Kangfang Shanghai Biomedical Technology Co Ltd
