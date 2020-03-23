ChromaDex Partners with Matakana Health Limited to Bring Tru Niagen to Australia



LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today the e-commerce launch of Tru Niagen® in Australia with distribution partner Matakana Health Limited (MHL). Tru Niagen received its listing number on the Australian Registry of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG) on January 8, 2020 (AUST L 328365). Tru Niagen is a breakthrough supplement to increase NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, help maintain general health and well-being, and support energy levels.

“When our bodies face physiological stress, it is more important than ever that we maintain NAD+ levels to support tissue repair and general health and well-being,” says Dr. Andrew Shao, ChromaDex SVP of Global Scientific & Regulatory Affairs. “Boosting NAD+ will also help maintain energy levels to keep up with fitness routines while at home.”

NAD+ levels decline with age. Maintaining healthy NAD+ levels becomes increasingly important to support one’s general health as they get older. Tru Niagen effectively boosts NAD+ levels safely as demonstrated in six published human trials.

“I encourage everyone to stay active, healthy, and fit during this dynamic period around the world,” says Australian Olympic medalist and world champion swimmer James Magnussen, who is a Tru Niagen user and spokesperson. “Whether that means taking solo runs outside or watching fitness classes on your television, there are always ways to stay on top of your health in addition to maintaining a healthy diet.”

ChromaDex partnered with Matakana Health to launch Tru Niagen® in New Zealand in September 2018 and recently expanded the partnership to include distribution rights in Australia.

“Maintenance of NAD+ levels is fundamental to human health and well-being,” says Matakana Health CEO Kevin Glucina. “We appreciate the robust science behind Tru Niagen and are happy to launch this product in Australia with the pioneers at ChromaDex.”

MHL is an established dietary supplement manufacturer and distributor in New Zealand with national and Australian distribution in both online and offline channels. The company has more than 90 lines of organic and superfood products.

In December 2019, ChromaDex's patented nicotinamide riboside chloride (NR) was listed in the Therapeutic Goods (Permissible Ingredients) Determination for use in listed complementary medicines.

For additional information on Tru Niagen, please visit www.truniagen.com.au .

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside chloride, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN® , is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include the quotation from ChromaDex’s SVP of Global Scientific & Regulatory Affairs. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

ChromaDex Media Contact:

Alex Worsham, Senior Director of Global Corporate Communications

310-388-6706 ext. 689

alexw@chromadex.com