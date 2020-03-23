Dublin, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Global Commercial Aerospace Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial aerospace market saw a year of turmoil in 2019 as the Boeing 737 MAX saga disrupted production.

2020 is going to be a year of reconfiguration that will not only affect Boeing, but the entire industry as well. The company is going to be pressured to make a large announcement this year in terms of a future airframe that will bridge the next-gen airframes to the futuristic.



Opportunities are evident for suppliers who can keep up with any means possible by throttling production based on demand as OEMs are undertaking vertical integration, establishing joint ventures and even embedding strategic leadership within supply houses in hopes of securing the outcome.



Emerging technologies including advanced composite materials, additive manufacturing and electrification will continue to disrupt the design and construction of aircraft platforms. Airbus is proving that the void in the mid-market has already been filled by its higher-end A320 family of jets.



Digitalization in aerospace has grown to a $2 billion business-impacting every facet of the industry. OEMs, suppliers and third parties are attempting to capture a part of the convoluted array of products. Joint ventures, consolidations and outright takeovers have been evident in the past few years as manufacturers embrace vertical integration in hopes of gaining back some control lost due to outsourcing.



Research Scope



This outlook consolidates 2020 projections for deliveries and tallies up the scorecard from 2019. Global regions are profiled by aircraft type - namely wide-body, narrow-body and regional jets; airlines by region; as well as countries that are taking deliveries of new aircraft. Major platforms, including backlog data and lifecycle status, are also profiled.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the top trends that will drive the commercial aerospace market in 2020? What impact will these trends have on the market?

What are the key developments to watch out for in 2020? What are the companies to watch out for?

What was the market size in 2019? How is it expected to grow in 2020? What will be the status by 2029?

What is the impact of emerging technology and supply chain trends on market growth?

What are the opportunities available for commercial aerospace vendors (aftermarket and OEMs) in 2020?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Top Takeaways for 2020

Top Trends for 2020

Issues to Watch

Unit Outlook

Platform Delivery Breakdown by Region - 2019

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Commercial Aerospace Fleet Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Key Global Commercial Aircraft Production and Delivery Trends

Unit Outlook - Regional Aircraft

Unit Outlook - Narrowbody Aircraft

Unit Outlook - Widebody Aircraft

Total Aircraft Production - (2017-2029)

Boeing - Delivery Outlook

Boeing - Production Outlook

Airbus - Delivery Outlook

Airbus - Production Outlook

Boeing-Airbus - Widebody Aircraft Production Share

Boeing-Airbus - Narrowbody Aircraft Production Share

Production Forecast - (2018-2029)

Production Revenue - 2019

Production Revenue Forecast - (2020-2029)

4. Regional Breakdown - Asia-Pacific

Regional Analysis - APAC

APAC - Key Findings

5. Regional Breakdown - North America

Regional Analysis - NA

NA - Key Findings

6. Regional Breakdown - Europe

Regional Analysis - Europe

Europe - Key Findings

7. Regional Breakdown - Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis - MEA

MEA - Key Findings

8. Regional Breakdown - Latin America

Regional Analysis - LATAM

LATAM - Key Findings

9. Key Trends to Watch - Global Commercial Aerospace

Trend 1 - Digitalization

Trend 2 - Vertical Integration

Trend 3 - Electrification

10. Platform Outlook

Program Update - Airbus

Program Update - Boeing

11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Digitalization Platforms

Growth Opportunity 2 - Emerging Technologies

Growth Opportunity 3 - Vendor Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 4 - Global Partnerships

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

12. Key Conclusions

3 Big Predictions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjcafn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900