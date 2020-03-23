Dublin, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Selling Mobile Worker Apps in the Small and Mid-sized Business (SMB) Sector, U.S. and Europe, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study examines current and near-term SMB (small and mid-sized business) demand for mobile worker software applications. It also profiles a subset of mobile worker app providers that are successfully reaching the SMB sector and identifies future growth opportunities in this market.



The information contained in this study allows mobile worker app providers (app developers and their channels) the opportunity to benchmark their SMB strategies against those of their peers. This study should also encourage providers to compare their day-to-day experience with SMBs against the preferences and plans expressed by this segment in the recent Global Enterprise Digital Solutions Survey.



The research defines mobile worker applications as software solutions that allow remote and mobile employees real-time access to - and exchange of - critical information, collaboration, and/or guidance via their smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices. This typically includes transmitting valuable field information - such as worker location, task completion, customer orders, etc. - to administrators and staff.



Small and mid-sized businesses in the U.S. and Europe are attracted to the hard-dollar benefits of mobile worker applications, including anticipated increases in employee productivity, business process efficiency, and day-to-day employee collaboration.



Examples of current mobile worker apps include mobile field service management solutions, digital forms and data capture, software apps that extend sales force automation capabilities to a field sales rep's mobile handheld, mobile situational awareness apps, navigation and mapping applications, etc.



This study discusses market trends, lists potential growth drivers, and includes profiles of 14 SMB app providers representing multiple product categories. These one-page profiles summarize the provider's current app portfolio, definition of SMB, competitive differentiators, and current SMB strategy elements. Commonalities among the profiled providers are identified, as well as the characteristics of leaders in this space.



Relevant survey results are also shared. Survey responses from SMBs in the U.S., UK, France, and Germany identify:

Current and future mobile worker app deployment plans

Types of users

Adoption drivers and barriers

Preferred mobility partners

Criteria used to select mobile business application partners

Preferences regarding prebuilt vs. custom solutions

Criteria used to select prebuilt mobile business apps

Tactics to encourage app usage

Unauthorized app usage as a problem

Deployment decision-makers

Cloud vs. on-premise delivery preference

Deployment plans for more complex solutions

Deployment plans for AI and machine learning

While small and mid-sized companies present certain challenges - including constrained budgets and limited IT resources - they have expressed strong interest in mobile worker apps and can be viewed as a key growth driver in this market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Market Overview - SMB Mobile Worker Apps

Defining Mobile Worker Applications

SMB Mobile Worker Apps - Key Trends

SMB Mobile Worker Apps - Key

3. Demand Analysis - SMB Mobile Worker Apps

Global Enterprise Digital Solutions Survey

SMB Mobile Worker Apps - Current Deployment Levels

SMB Mobile Worker Apps - Planned New Introductions

SMB Mobile Worker Apps - Types of Users

SMB Mobile Worker Apps - Adoption Drivers

SMB Mobile Worker Apps - Adoption Barriers

SMB Mobile Worker Apps - Preferred Mobility Partner

SMB Mobile Worker Apps - Mobility Partner Selection Criteria

SMB Mobile Worker Apps - Packaged vs. Custom Preference

SMB Mobile Worker Apps - Prepackaged App Selection Criteria

SMB Mobile Worker Apps - Tactics to Encourage App Usage

SMB Mobile Worker Apps - Unauthorized Use as a Problem

SMB Mobile Worker Apps - Decision-Makers

SMB Mobile Worker Apps - Cloud vs. On-Premise

SMB Mobile Worker Apps - Deployment Plans for More Complex Solutions

SMB Mobile Worker Apps - Deployment Plans for AI and Machine Learning

4. Key Participants in the SMB Mobile Worker Apps Market

Transformation in the Mobile Worker Application Industry

5. Growth Opportunities for Providers of SMB Mobile Worker Apps

Growth Opportunity 1 - Carriers as Channel Partners

Growth Opportunity 2 - Vertical-Specific Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3 - Integration

Growth Opportunity 4 - Proactive Post-Sale Communications

Growth Opportunity 5 - CSVs as Technology Partners

Strategic Mobile Worker App Imperatives for Providers

6. The Last Word

Companies Mentioned



Actsoft

AT&T

bpm'online

FieldAware

Fleet Complete

GoCanvas

Maximizer

PipelineDeals

ProntoForms

Salesforce

Sprint

TELUS

Verizon

Zendesk

