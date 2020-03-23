Hod Hasharon, Israel, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, today announced that it was chosen by Broadcom as the recommended vendor to offer a transition path from the discontinued PacketShaper line of products to the Allot Secure Service Gateway (SSG).



Following their Broadcom acquisition, the Symantec Enterprise Division has chosen to End of Sale the PacketShaper line of products to concentrate their investment in the Enterprise Security Software market. Consequently, they’ve announced that the PacketShaper products are designated as End of Life (EoL) as of 31 March, 2020. As part of the partnering agreement, Allot is offering attractive financial terms and discounts for product replacements to help customers transition from Symantec PacketShaper to equivalent Allot products. These terms will be offered throughout 2020.



The Allot SSG, running the Allot Traffic Intelligence and Assurance Platform, offers similar network efficiency with network visibility and control, plus additional capabilities, which include: up to 150Gbps throughput and 600,000 policies on a single device, centralized management, TCP optimization, inbound and outbound DDoS and Anti-bot protection and Web Security including URL Filtering and Anti-malware protection.



“In multiple meetings with the Allot team I’ve been impressed by their commitment to the Traffic Management market and developing best-of-breed technology for their customers,” said Kevin O’Leary, VP of R&D for the Symantec Enterprise Division of Broadcom. “Their dedication to customer service is equally impressive. I’m quite confident that any Symantec customers that takes advantage of their rich offer will quickly learn why I think this is right for them.”



“We consider it a privilege to have been selected by Broadcom to offer our high-quality, feature-rich Traffic Intelligence and Assurance solutions to PacketShaper customers. We look at this partnership as a great opportunity for Symantec customers who need continuity in their network management. I hope that we can make them feel at home at Allot,” said Tomer Egozi, VP Sales, Global Enterprise at Allot.



Broadcom customers and partners who would like more information about the transition are encouraged to visit Allot.com and register to qualify for special terms and discounts.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 23 million subscribers in Europe.



