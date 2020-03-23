– Phase 1 Healthy Volunteers Study Expected to Begin in Mid-Year 2020 –



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company’s investigational new drug (IND) application for AG-946, a next-generation pyruvate kinase-R (PKR) activator. FDA has completed its 30-day safety review and granted approval to proceed with the proposed Phase 1 healthy volunteers study.

“As our eighth IND in just 10 years, AG-946 demonstrates the consistent productivity of our research engine and our leadership in the understanding of PKR activation,” said Bruce Car, Ph.D., chief scientific officer at Agios. “By advancing AG-946 into the clinic, we have the opportunity to expand our PKR activation program and build on the expertise we established with our lead PKR activator, mitapivat, across a range of hemolytic anemias.”

Agios expects to initiate the AG-946 Phase 1 study in mid-year 2020. The company continues to monitor the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on clinical trial initiations and will provide additional updates as needed.

