MONTREAL, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) (“Stingray”), a leading music, media and technology company, today announced that it has received approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to amend its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) in order to increase the maximum number of subordinate voting shares and variable subordinate voting shares (collectively, “Subordinate Shares”) that it intends to repurchase for cancellation during the twelve month period ending August 15, 2020 from 2,924,220 Subordinate Shares to 4,903,887 Subordinate Shares, representing approximately 10% of the public float of Subordinate Voting Shares as at August 7, 2019. All other terms and conditions of the NCIB remain unchanged.



The Subordinate Shares will be purchased on behalf of Stingray by a registered broker through the facilities of the TSX or alternative Canadian trading systems. The price paid for the Subordinate Shares will be the market price at the time of the acquisition, and the number of Subordinate Shares purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Stingray. All shares repurchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

As of March 20, 2020, Stingray had repurchased a total of 2,896,995 Subordinate Shares pursuant to the NCIB at a weighted average price of $6.01 per share. As of the close of business on March 20, 2020, there were an aggregate of 52,687,454 Subordinate Shares issued and outstanding.

Stingray also announces that it intends to amend its previously-announced automatic securities purchase plan entered into with a designated broker, acting as Stingray’s agent for the NCIB, in order to reflect the increase in the maximum number of Subordinate Shares that Stingray may repurchase under the NCIB.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group is a leading music, media and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B (business to business) services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music and music apps, which have been downloaded 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to Stingray's goals, beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", and "continue", or the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions. Please note, however, that not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Stingray's control. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified in Stingray's Annual Information Form for the year ended March 31, 2019, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that Stingray anticipates will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on Stingray's business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and Stingray does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

