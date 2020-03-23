MONTREAL, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX:FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, announced today its plan to hire over 500 employees in the coming weeks to support growing operations and ensure the fulfilment of current and future orders across Canada. There are openings in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.



“We continue playing our part in helping our country get through the current crisis. Goodfood and its employees have always been motivated by the idea of having a positive societal impact for the hundreds of thousands of families we serve nationwide. Although difficult for everyone, the latest events provide us with an opportunity to step up and make a difference,” said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We have seen a rise in demand for all our home meal solutions, from ready-to-cook kits to grocery essentials, and we want to make sure we have the people in place to continue providing Canadians with products of excellent quality and a safe experience,” concluded Mr. Ferrari.

“With the recent opening of our fulfilment centre in Vancouver and our increased presence coast-to-coast, we are looking to bolster our teams across all functions at our facilities in Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver,” added Neil Cuggy, President and Chief Operating Officer of Goodfood. “The health of our workers is our highest priority. In addition to our already rigorous food safety standards, we have implemented enhanced hygiene procedures including social distancing and additional cleaning and sanitation across our fulfilment centers to ensure a safe working environment. In these challenging circumstances, we are also proud to provide employment opportunities to Canadians who have recently lost their jobs and to all those seeking employment,” concluded Mr. Cuggy.

Interested applicants can find all of Goodfood’s current openings by visiting this page: https://www.makegoodfood.ca/en/careers

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for members from coast to coast to enjoy delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood’s mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to do their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in less than 1 minute. Goodfood members get access to a unique selection of products online as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct to consumer fulfilment ecosystem that cuts out food waste and expensive retail overhead. The Company has its main production facility and administrative offices based in Montreal, Quebec, two production facilities out West, in Calgary, AB and Vancouver, BC, and a breakfast facility in Montreal, Quebec. Goodfood had 246,000 active subscribers as at February 29, 2020. www.makegoodfood.ca

