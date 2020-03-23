PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People , a breakthrough One-Experience Talent Platform for the enterprise, is offering use of its Campus & Event Recruiting solution at no cost as talent acquisition teams quickly shift to virtual event recruiting in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Free access remains available through June 30, 2020.



“The GR8 People platform was built to give recruiters the tools and solutions they need to find, engage and hire the very best talent,” notes CEO Diane Smith. “Offering free access to our Campus & Event Recruiting solution just makes sense given our mission and values, including Be Supportive. Talent acquisition teams need all the support they can get right now, and we’re here to help.”

With college campuses shutting down and most employers moving to remote work arrangements quickly, virtual recruiting events are the most viable strategy for filling essential openings and in-demand positions quickly, including first responders for the nation’s hospitals and health systems. Delivering a consistent flow of virtual event communications and functionality—including pre-event marketing, candidate screening and assessment, self-scheduling and registration capabilities, and post-event communications—is essential to successful virtual event outcomes. These features, and more, are all included in the Campus & Event Recruiting solution.

What’s Included

Companies that sign up for free access will benefit from the following features and services:

Branded landing-page template and asset creation support is included for the first event. GR8 People’s customer success team will develop the event landing page template and registration form, as well as all related notifications, resulting in a reusable model that can be adapted quickly for subsequent virtual recruiting event success.

Training will be delivered via on-demand and recorded sessions, giving customers ready-access to best practices and how-to details.

Users will have full access to create a branded landing page to promote, target and pre-register attendees for each event, as well as all post-event communications while automating important tasks like event reminders. Recruiters will have easy access to reports with counts, candidate flow and recruiting activity metrics, giving TA visibility into event recruiting success.

Getting Started

Talent acquisition teams can request more information and a demo of the free tools here: GR8 People Campus & Event Recruiting Solution .

ABOUT GR8 PEOPLE

GR8 People supports more than 250 enterprise customers in over 75 countries that use our unified and seamless platform to attract, engage and hire the world’s best talent. With all applications built natively, the GR8 People One-Experience Talent Platform brings together ATS, CRM, recruitment marketing, campus & event, employee referral, internal mobility and onboarding to significantly improve hiring performance, agility and business intelligence. Forward-thinking organizations, including EA, Burton, Informatica, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Randstad, Teradata, Talbots and T. Rowe Price, have turned to GR8 People to power recruiter performance across the entire hiring lifecycle for more efficient and effective talent acquisition results.