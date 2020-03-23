UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Managers' Transactions) 23 March 2020 at 13:20 EET

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 23 March 2020 received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tetrao SA

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Björn Wahlroos

Position: Chairman of the Board

Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation

LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-23

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: USX9518SAB44

Nature of the transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 15,416,000 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 15,416,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-23

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: US915436AC33

Nature of the transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,868,000 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,868,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A

