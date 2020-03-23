UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Managers' Transactions) 23 March 2020 at 13:20 EET
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos)
UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 23 March 2020 received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tetrao SA
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Björn Wahlroos
Position: Chairman of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-23
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: USX9518SAB44
Nature of the transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15,416,000 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 15,416,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-23
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: US915436AC33
Nature of the transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,868,000 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,868,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A
