GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc . (Nasdaq: OPGN) announced today that its Acuitas Lighthouse® was used in a study conducted by the Mayo Clinic to predict phenotypic resistance and antimicrobial susceptibility among clinical isolates from the Antimicrobial Resistance Leadership Group (ARLG). The findings were published in Diagnostic Microbiology & Infectious Disease, a peer-reviewed scientific journal providing the latest developments in clinical microbiology and the diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases.



The manuscript titled ‘Core genome MLST and resistome analysis of Klebsiella pneumoniae using a clinically-amenable workflow,’ was authored by a team of researchers at Mayo Clinic and others in the ARLG.

The manuscript showcases the use of core genome multi locus sequence typing (cgMLST) and whole genome sequencing (WGS) data, analyzed by OpGen’s Acuitas Lighthouse Software to predict phenotypic antimicrobial susceptibility (AST). The analysis was performed on forty (40), K. pneumoniae bacterial isolates from the ARLG isolate collection. The overall agreement between phenotypic AST and genotypic prediction was 95.6%.

“This research study is another important milestone for OpGen, demonstrating the capabilities of Acuitas Lighthouse using Mayo Clinic’s WGS data to predict phenotypic AST,” said Evan Jones, CEO of OpGen. “Our Acuitas Lighthouse is versatile and has now been shown to have utility with WGS data in addition to PCR test results.”

For more information on Diagnostic Microbiology & Infectious Disease, or to access the latest issue, please click here.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc. is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. We are developing molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. Our proprietary DNA tests and informatics address the rising threat of antibiotic resistance by helping physicians and other healthcare providers optimize care decisions for patients with acute infections.

Our molecular diagnostics and informatics products, product candidates and services combine our Acuitas® molecular diagnostics and Acuitas Lighthouse® informatics platform for use with our proprietary, curated MDRO knowledgebase. We are working to deliver our products and services, some in development, to a global network of customers and partners. The Acuitas AMR Gene Panel (RUO) is intended for Research Use Only and is not for use in diagnostic procedures. The Acuitas Lighthouse Software is not distributed commercially for antibiotic resistance prediction and is not for use in diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.opgen.com .

OpGen, Acuitas, and Acuitas Lighthouse are registered trademarks of OpGen, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to use of OpGen’s Acuitas Lighthouse informatics platform by the Antimicrobial Resistance Leadership Group (ARLG) and the Mayo Clinic in a study to predict phenotypic resistance and antimicrobial susceptibility of K. pneumoniae bacterial isolates. These statements and other statements regarding OpGen’s future plans and goals constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully, timely and cost-effectively develop, seek and obtain regulatory clearance for and commercialize our product and services offerings, the rate of adoption of our products and services by hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other economic and competitive factors. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with OpGen's business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OpGen Contact:

Michael Farmer

Vice President, Marketing

(240) 813-1284

mfarmer@opgen.com

InvestorRelations@opgen.com

Press Contact:

Matthew Bretzius

FischTank Marketing and PR

matt@fischtankpr.com