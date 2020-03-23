Dublin, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabigerol (CAS 25654-31-3) Market Research Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of Cannabigerol. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.



The Cannabigerol global market report key points:

Cannabigerol description, applications and related patterns

Cannabigerol market situation

Cannabigerol manufacturers and distributors

Cannabigerol prices

Cannabigerol end-users

Cannabigerol downstream industries trends

Chapter Insights



The first chapter introduces the product (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.).

The second chapter focuses on Cannabigerol end-uses.

The third chapter summarizes data about manufacturing methods.

The fourth chapter is about the related patents.

The fifth chapter deals with Cannabigerol market trends and forecast, distinguish Cannabigerol manufacturers and suppliers.

The sixth chapter provides Cannabigerol prices data.

The seventh chapter analyses Cannabigerol downstream markets.

Key Topics Covered



1. CANNABIGEROL GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. CANNABIGEROL APPLICATIONS



3. CANNABIGEROL MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. CANNABIGEROL PATENTS



5. CANNABIGEROL MARKET WORLDWIDE

5.1. Global Cannabigerol market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities

5.2. Manufacturers of Cannabigerol

Europe

Asia

North America

Etc.

5.3. Suppliers of Cannabigerol

Europe

Asia

North America

Etc.

5.4. Market forecast



6. CANNABIGEROL MARKET PRICES

Europe

Asia

North America

7. CANNABIGEROL END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhr82o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900