Reference is made to Notice of annual general meeting of 11 March 2020 (see company announcement no. 386/2020).

The annual general meeting will still be held on Thursday 2 April 2020 at 10 am CEST, but the meeting place for the annual general meeting is changed to Lautrupsgade 7, 2100 Copenhagen Ø, Denmark.

The deadline for submission of the form for postal votes is extended to 2 April 2020 at 8 am CEST.

The agenda for the annual general meeting is unchanged.

Due to the present COVID-19 situation and in consideration of the health of shareholders and company representatives as well as the present ban on assemblies of more than 10 people, the Board of Directors urges all shareholders not to attend the annual general meeting in person. Instead shareholders are urged to vote either by submission of a form for postal votes or by proxy. Because of the risk of infection there will not be any refreshments served at the meeting.

For further information please contact Chief Legal Officer Lisbeth Bork or IR Manager Cristina Rønde Hefting on telephone +45 35 27 02 00

H+H’s core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2019 of DKK 2.8 billion. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has 29 factories in Northern and Central Europe with a total annual output of more than 4 million cubic metres of products and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H has more than 1,600 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

