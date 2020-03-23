TORONTO, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angus Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: GUS) (“Angus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has staked 347 mineral claims contiguous and adjacent to the Gold Sky Project (the “Project”) located in Wawa, Ontario. The staked mineral claims represent a 94-square-kilometre land package and almost doubles the size of the recently acquired project. The consolidated land package now stands at 194-square-kilometres and lies between Wesdome’s two producing gold mines.



Patrick Langlois, CEO of Angus, states: “The Golden Sky project represents a highly prospective, and under-explored, part of the prolific Wawa area and we feel that there is an excellent potential for this greenstone belt to host many significant gold deposits. Our desktop work confirmed several key structures in the area and the subsequent staking captured 100% of the targets that were identified. We are looking forward to beginning an exploration program on Golden Sky that will begin to evaluate the untapped potential we see in the area.”

A map accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f715dd2-3385-4bf2-8917-e473611ed4d3



The Golden Sky Project is located in the Mishibishu Lake Greenstone Belt of Northern Ontario, an extension of the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is situated in north-central Ontario approximately 50 kilometres west of the town of Wawa.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Breanne Beh, P.Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Angus Ventures:

Angus Ventures Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties.

