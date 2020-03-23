SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Newsweek Vantage survey finds as critical infrastructure organizations converge their IT, OT, IoT and physical systems to improve overall performance, employees are the biggest threat to cyber and physical security.
The independent report, “Weathering the Perfect Storm: Securing the Cyber-Physical Systems of Critical Infrastructure,” queried over 400 C-level executives from critical infrastructure organizations across North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific and found:
“The perfect storm of increasing cyber threats, digital transformation and IT/OT convergence means organizations must move swiftly to gain visibility and enhance cybersecurity into their OT and IoT networks,” said Nozomi Networks CMO Kim Legelis. “It’s a board issue and an employee issue. We are encouraged that organizations recognize both the threats and the opportunities of modernizing critical infrastructure. We know from working with thousands of industrial installations, that it’s possible to monitor and mitigate these risks, whether they stem from cybercriminals, nation-states or employees.”
Other report findings include:
The Integration of IT, OT and Physical Systems is Mainstream
The Threat Landscape is Changing – and So Are Security Postures
Challenges and Obstacles to a Holistic Approach to Cyber-Physical Security
Motivating Change
The survey, conducted by Newsweek Vantage in partnership with Nozomi Networks, Siemens and Yubico with guidance from the International Society of Automation (ISA), can be found here: https://info.nozominetworks.com/security-report-newsweek-securing-physical-systems-lp-0
