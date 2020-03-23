Malta, 23 March 2020

Kambi Group plc: Exercise of options

In the exercise window ended on 19 March 2020, under the rules of the Kambi Group plc Share Option Plan 2013 introduced in December 2013, 307,500 options were exercised.

Following this exercise, the total number of shares in Kambi Group plc will be 30,829,697 shares after Malta Stock Exchange’s issuance of the new shares, with a par value of EUR 0.003 per share.

For more information, please contact:

Mia Nordlander, Head of Investor Relations

mia.nordlander@kambi.com

+44 (0)785 091 0933

www.kambi.com

About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi’s 20-plus customers include 888 Holdings, ATG, DraftKings, Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Penn National Gaming, Rank Group and Rush Street Interactive. Kambi employs more than 850 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Romania, the UK, Philippines, Sweden, Australia and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "KAMBI". The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

The information in this release was sent for publication on Monday, 23 March 2020 at 13:00 CET by CEO Kristian Nylén.

