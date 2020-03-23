MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built ERP software, today announced enhancements to their latest ERP product offering which further extends SYSPRO’s leadership within the manufacturing and distribution sectors.



SYSPRO 8, the company’s latest ERP version that was first released in 2018, sees new capabilities being added twice a year. The first release for 2020 offers existing and new customers superior security, governance and compliance, enhanced traceability, extended tools for development and greater tax support. These capabilities have been aimed at assisting manufacturers and distributors to securely automate and integrate their business processes to improve production, inventory control and reporting.

According to SYSPRO Chief Product Officer, Paulo de Matos, “The latest release offers extended capabilities, which will optimize production processes and can ultimately result in greater productivity and faster time to value.”

A few highlights of the latest release are as follows:

Enhanced traceability

As organizations continue to operate in a highly regulated environment, manufacturers have the need to recall a product on short notice. As a result, Product Recall has been expanded to allow any traceable parent item (Lot or Serial) that has been receipted into stock by any means, to be easily identified. In addition, it continues to provide the ability to regularly test the system through Mock Recalls. Benefits of this capability include the accelerated time to completion to product recalls, improved governance and the ability to meet regulatory reporting requirements.

Enhanced administration and language customization through SYSPRO MOM

Improved transaction rights have been added to SYSPRO Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM), allowing the rights of the user to be limited by the administrator. Only approved users will be able to undertake shop floor transactions, while unauthorized users will only be able to view transactions – improving control and governance. The latest version also has additional customizable features. For example, SYSPRO MOM extends and enriches ERP systems by uniting the planning and production processes to help quickly and easily create flow, measure performance, connect machines and increase output and margins through the elimination of loss. This feature has extended language capabilities and now supports French, German, Portuguese, Spanish and Turkish.

Improved System Management in SYSPRO Point of Sale (PoS)

SYSPRO Point of Sale (PoS) enables manufacturers with a distribution operation, as well as core distributors, to automate their sales processes and transactions, including payments and inventory allocation. The new release has focused on improving the management of the system, specifically in areas of security and governance. Password expiry and password strength validation have been enhanced along with the management of deposits, inclusive of an audit trail. The addition of online and offline receipt number allocation prevents duplication, while administrators now have greater control over various aspects of Supply Chain Transfer functionality.

Management of digital tax

As more countries transition towards electronic tax submissions, SYSPRO now includes support for Making Tax Digital (MTD) and includes the 9-box return for the United Kingdom (UK).

This allows for the extraction of tax data electronically for improved electronic tax submissions. Additionally, there is enhanced tracking and monitoring of tax receipts

Increased security measures embedded within the architecture

In today’s highly regulated world, most companies operate in an environment where they must comply with one or more security and/or privacy regulations or government Acts. Additionally, with the increase of organizational deployment to the cloud, there has been a surge of concerns around security and the levels of encryption required. For this reason, SYSPRO now introduces SQL Encryption in Motion.

Data Encryption in Motion ensures that eavesdroppers and hackers can’t see what is transmitted. This is particularly useful for private and sensitive information, but also for all information sent between SYSPRO and SQL Servers.

Avanti, SYSPRO’s flagship web interface, has also been updated to support multi-factor authentication.

Extended Tools for Development

In addition to improved security features, Avanti will now include the Avanti Software Development Kit (SDK). With direct access to the entire SYSPRO Avanti API, the Avanti SDK provides developers with everything needed to enhance Avanti functionality according to your organization’s requirements. The Bots Software Development Kit (SDK) allows developers to create their own Bot skillsets and functionality as well as connect their own applications to Ken the SYSPRO Bot.

“In developing our latest release, superior system performance and user experience was of paramount importance. We wanted to improve customer experience and fundamental operational processes for our customers who are at the heart of our business,” concludes de Matos.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device. SYSPRO’s strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success.

