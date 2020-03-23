PRINCETON, N.J., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBP Biosciences, a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to research, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for the global market, today announced the appointment of Nick Hart, FCMA, as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hart joins KBP with more than 30 years of financial and operational leadership experience within the healthcare sector, including significant expertise in financial management governance, capital raising, licensing and M&A transactions.



“Nick’s impressive record and breadth of financial leadership experience, which includes work at both public and private companies, makes him an extremely valuable addition to the KBP team at a pivotal juncture for the Company,” said Thijs Spoor, Chief Executive Officer of KBP Biosciences. “Nick is well equipped to help us navigate the next phase of the Company’s growth as we work to complete the Phase 2b study of our lead product candidate, KBP-5074, for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension in chronic kidney disease patients.”

Mr. Hart is an accomplished healthcare executive with more than 30 years’ experience in financial leadership roles at both private and public companies. Most recently, he was Chief Financial Officer at Temptime Corporation, a private equity owned manufacturer of temperature monitoring devices for the global pharmaceutical and vaccine industry, where he led the finance, HR, IT, legal, tax and treasury functions through its successful sale to Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) in 2019. From 2008 to 2013, he was Chief Financial Officer and Acting President at HemCon Medical Technologies. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer of Alltracel Pharmaceuticals, which was sold to HemCon in 2008 and enabled HemCon to establish operations in the US, Europe and Asia. Earlier in his career, he worked at venture capital firms Porton Capital Ltd and BioScience Managers Ltd (BML), where he served in leadership and Board roles at multiple portfolio and client companies and was instrumental in establishing BML’s corporate advisory arm. He previously served in a variety of leadership roles, including CFO and COO at LSE and Nasdaq-listed Cantab Pharmaceuticals where, as Acting CEO, he played a key role in the sale of Cantab to Xenova Group Plc. While at BML, Cantab and Xenova, he led the negotiation of a significant number of preclinical and clinical product licensing agreements with multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Mr. Hart received a BA in Economics and Statistics from Kingston University, London. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (FCMA) and former Chairman of the Biotechnology Industry Association (UK) Finance Committee.

“I am excited to join KBP at such a crucial time and grateful to the Board for their confidence,” said Mr. Hart. “Until now, late-stage CKD patients with uncontrolled hypertension had few safe and viable treatment options. Our goal with KBP-5074 is to bring a new first-in-class therapy to these patients and address a major unmet medical need. I am looking forward to working with the KBP team to continue advancing this great initiative.”

About KBP Biosciences

KBP Biosciences is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of new chemical entities with known mechanisms of action targeting underserved patient populations. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, KBP Biosciences has strong capabilities from Discovery and CMC through global clinical development and registration. The Company principally devotes its resources to three therapeutic areas: major organ protection, inflammation & autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives.

The Company’s lead program, KBP-5074, a non-steroidal MRA discovered and developed by KBP’s scientists, is currently in a global Phase 2b clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled hypertension in moderate and severe Chronic Kidney Disease patients. KBP is also developing KBP-7072, a Phase 2 ready third generation aminomethylcycline for the treatment of multiple strains of drug resistant infections with high activity against certain key pathogens.

KBP has built a proprietary R&D platform aimed at the discovery and development of global first-in-class compounds. The platform includes a compound library which is the basis of new compound discovery, a bacterium library aimed at multi-drug resistant bacteria, and an in vivo pharmacology platform for screening and testing new compounds. KBP Biosciences is actively seeking to identify additional promising therapeutic opportunities and further develop its product portfolio.

