Hackers tap into a treasure trove of PII, PHI, and IP when they leverage home network vulnerabilities like weak passwords, unpatched software, and connected IoT devices such as smart TVs and virtual assistants. Now, confidential corporate information like contracts, financial data, and customer records become susceptible to unauthorized access as more employees begin working from home to contain COVID-19.

With the Accellion enterprise content firewall, remote employees receive the same data protections at home that they have in the office. Accellion consolidates security across third party communication channels, including email, file sharing, enterprise apps, web forms, SFTP, MFT, and mobile. With Accellion, employees working from home utilize a single platform to share PII, PHI, IP and other sensitive information with complete security and control. Every file uploaded, downloaded, sent, and received is logged and auditable to demonstrate compliance with data privacy regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and more.

Accellion also provides employees secure access to connected business systems like Salesforce, Oracle, Office 365, and SAP, as well as cloud and on-premises content stores like Box, OneDrive, and SharePoint. Employees upload, download, edit, and share confidential files of any size or type in these and other systems without requiring any content migration or a VPN. As a result, employers avoid adding costly software licenses and configuring VPN accounts.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic affects work environments, it must not impact workflows,” commented Jonathan Yaron, chief executive officer of Accellion. “The Accellion enterprise content firewall ensures organizations continue working seamlessly, securely, and in compliance with industry regulations, regardless of their locations.”

Organizations know their PII, PHI, and IP is protected when employees work remotely because the Accellion content firewall provides:

Multi-factor authentication

Data encryption in transit and at rest

A hardened virtual appliance

Compliance with most data privacy regulations

Auditable logs of all file activity

Seamlessly scan file uploads with AV and your ATP

Seamlessly scan file downloads with your DLP

About Accellion

The Accellion enterprise content firewall prevents data breaches and compliance violations from sensitive third party communications. With Accellion, CIOs and CISOs gain complete visibility, compliance and control over IP, PII, PHI, and other sensitive content across all third-party communication channels, providing secure email , secure file sharing , secure mobile file sharing, enterprise app and Microsoft Office plugins, secure web forms, secure file transfer like SFTP, and enterprise workflow automation. Accellion has protected more than 25 million end users at more than 3,000 global corporations and government agencies, including NYC Health + Hospitals; KPMG; Kaiser Permanente; Latham & Watkins; National Park Service; Umpqua Bank; Tyler Technologies; and the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST). For more information please visit www.accellion.com or call (650) 485-4300. Follow Accellion on: LinkedIn , Twitter , and Accellion’s Blog .

