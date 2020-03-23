BERKELEY, Calif., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Curacubby , the first and only end-to-end commerce, billing and integrated payments platform built for the education market and modernizing the business of schools, announced that it is making several of its tools free until at least July 1, 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak. Schools have been heavily impacted by this time of economic uncertainty, and Curacubby’s communication, billing and payment tools are helping their businesses run remotely. Using Curacubby, schools can issue tuition statements, receivables and other revenue items online and via mobile, ensuring they are receiving on-time payments to improve cash flow and keep their businesses operating without interruption. Curacubby keeps parents connected with schools and gives them the ability to make payments online or via mobile instead of in-person so families can continue practicing self-isolation while students are switching to online and remote learning.



Curacubby’s free tools include:

Reach Out Text (SMS) & Email Communications: In the current uncertain climate, Reach Out enables schools to instantly send important text and email communications to individuals and groups remotely. Schools can group communications any way that they prefer, including by class, grade, team and more. Reach Out can notify families of school closures, remind them of upcoming bills or tuition dues, or alert them to potential emergencies quickly, efficiently and effectively. Reach Out includes unlimited usage and no toll charges.

In the current uncertain climate, Reach Out enables schools to instantly send important text and email communications to individuals and groups remotely. Schools can group communications any way that they prefer, including by class, grade, team and more. Reach Out can notify families of school closures, remind them of upcoming bills or tuition dues, or alert them to potential emergencies quickly, efficiently and effectively. Reach Out includes unlimited usage and no toll charges. Financial Records Automation: Curacubby automates the creation of financial statements and tracking of school receivables in real-time online, ensuring that schools and education programs, as well as families, have a single and accurate source of truth for their financial records in times of crisis.

“We are in California, and when our school was mandated closed until at least April 7, we faced a major crisis. We had only the weekend to get all of our students set up to do their studies remotely for weeks and had no idea how to communicate effectively with every student in such a short amount of time,” said Susanne Ryan, Vice Principal at DP Christian School. “We turned to Curacubby for help, and they set us up over the weekend with Reach Out, which enabled our school to send important communications to families in real-time and set all students up with their home studies quickly and efficiently. It was critical in allowing our school to keep running so our children could continue learning despite this pandemic.”

Curacubby automates the billing, tracking and collection of payments in real-time to reduce operating costs, improve cash flow and empower schools and enrichment programs of all sizes to keep full control of their finances. It is a complete business platform, designed for schools and enrichment programs, which integrates CRM, billing automation, mobile payments, financial accounting, business reports and an entire suite of workflow modules that allow education businesses to gather crucial data to provide deep, actionable analytics that optimize operations, grow revenue and scale. At the school’s discretion, they can choose to activate Curacubby’s mobile payments, ensuring that they avoid the hassle and security issue of manually holding numerous checks, as well as the health risk of making multiple trips to the bank each week during the COVID-19 outbreak. Its fully integrated platform works with any school’s existing accounting software, and parents can access invoices and other financial documents online or via mobile in minutes using the self-serve Parent Portal tool, automating their payments the same way they do their other expenses and bills remotely without needing to pay in person.

Unlike other solutions which can take weeks to deposit payments, or manually inputting and tracking payment data in Excel spreadsheets, Curacubby provides schools with instant billing based on real-time activities and timely access to their payments. Curacubby’s easy-to-use, comprehensive billing and integrated payments platform is tailored for any school or education program of any size, including public and independent preschools, K-12 schools, after-school enrichment programs, daycares, camps and more.

“During this time of uncertainty, many closed schools and enrichment programs nationwide have extreme difficulties in communicating important information with parents, issuing financial statements digitally, or accepting online and mobile payments. As a result, families are unable to stay in contact with schools or access their tuition information, which has a huge negative impact on the organizations’ ability to continue to operate,” said Steven Khuong , CEO at Curacubby. “Our mission has always been to help schools, and by making our tools free, we hope that as many schools as possible can leverage them to keep crucial lines of communication open with families and keep their businesses running so students and schools can make it through this crisis.”

To access Curacubby’s free tools until at least July 1, 2020, visit www.curacubby.com/helping-schools-covid19 .

About Curacubby

Curacubby is the first and only end-to-end commerce, billing and integrated payments platform purpose-built for the education market that is modernizing the business of schools. Curacubby automates the billing, tracking and collection of payments in real-time to reduce operating costs, improve cash flow and empower schools and enrichment programs of all sizes to keep full control of their finances. In addition, Curacubby provides parents with automatic online or mobile payment options using the self-serve Parent Portal that seamlessly fits in with how they typically make payments and eliminates the hassle of relying on check payments. Learn more at https://www.curacubby.com/ .

Contacts

Alina Tichacek, CommStrat for Curacubby

T. 415.625.3451

curacubby@commstrat.com



