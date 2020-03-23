WOBURN, MASS, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volly, an industry-leading provider of SaaS-based Marketing Automation, CRM and POS solutions for banks and mortgage companies, announced that it has entered an integration partnership with FundingShield, a market-leading provider of wire fraud prevention, mortgage compliance and risk management fintech solutions.

This seamless integration allows lenders to utilize FundingShield’s wire fraud and settlement risk management technology through Volly POS. Known as the Guardian Service, this technology provides a loan level certificate of assurance that confirms good settlement, valid CPL coverage, wire account confirmation, approved and authorized closing parties, and the licensing of real estate professionals. The result is a more secure closing experience for all parties involved in the loan process.

“FundingShield’s solutions are right in line with our approach to delivering relevant, leading-edge solutions to our clients,” said Volly CEO Jerry Halbrook. “This integration will allow clients to more efficiently process loans, stay better protected from fraud and more efficiently grow their businesses.”

“Team FundingShield is excited to partner with Volly and its dynamic POS solution,” said FundingSheild CEO Ike Suri. “We look forward to facilitating wire fraud prevention, risk and regulatory compliance management tools via a seamless integration powered by our plug ‘n’ play, malleable, scale-able and secure products. Both lenders and borrowers in the mortgage industry can leverage our tools.”

About FundingShield

FundingShield is a leading provider of risk management, fraud prevention and regulatory compliance technology solutions protecting the mortgage, real estate, title and legal industries. FundingShield’s award winning FinTech solutions deliver the highest level of control and risk mitigation against wire fraud, settlement risk, third-party vendors and cyber fraud while improving the bottom line. The firm’s proprietary database of title and settlement parties is the largest in the industry with live, verified and vetted data. FundingShield is a HousingWire Tech100™ company for the year 2019. For more information, visit www.FundingShield.com.

About Volly

Volly is powering the dream of home ownership through industry-leading technology and dynamic marketing that drives the customer journey. The Volly Platform is a fully integrated, cloud-based Software-as-a-Service platform that combines Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Point of Sale (POS), Marketing Automation and Custom Websites, all integrated with digital and print marketing capabilities and industry-leading creative marketing services. Volly was named a HousingWire 2020 HW Tech100 Mortgage company. For more information, visit www.MyVolly.com or call (866) 435-7050.

About New Capital Partners

New Capital Partners (NCP) is a private equity firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. NCP partners with niche, tech-enabled services companies in the healthcare, financial and business services industries. Leveraging its extensive operational experience, NCP helps create significant value in portfolio companies by focusing on one core goal: building great companies. For more information, please visit www.newcapitalpartners.com.

