MINNEAPOLIS, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) (“Predictive Oncology” or “the Company”), a data and artificial intelligence (“AI”) driven discovery services company that provides predictive models of tumor drug response to improve clinical outcomes for patients, today announced that on March 19, 2020, the Company closed on its previously announced private offering of common stock and warrants resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $3,498,612. Pursuant to the offering, the Company sold and issued 1,650,166 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) and issued Series A warrants to acquire 1,650,166 shares of Common Stock at $1.88 per share, exercisable immediately and terminating five and one-half years after the date of issuance, and Series B warrants to acquire 1,650,166 shares of Common Stock at $1.88 per share, exercisable immediately and terminating two years after the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The securities offered and sold in the private placement were not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration, or an applicable exemption from registration, under the Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. There shall not be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering would be unlawful.

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology (Nasdaq: POAI) operates through three segments (Domestic, International and other), which contain four subsidiaries; Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Skyline Europe. Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. Helomics’ CLIA-certified lab provides clinical testing that assists oncologists in individualizing patient treatment decisions, by providing an evidence-based roadmap for therapy. In addition to its proprietary precision oncology platform, Helomics offers boutique CRO services that leverage its TruTumor™, patient-derived tumor models coupled to a wide range of multi-omics assays (genomics, proteomics and biochemical), and an AI-powered proprietary bioinformatics platform to provide a tailored solution to its clients’ specific needs. Predictive Oncology’s TumorGenesis subsidiary is developing a new rapid approach to growing tumors in the laboratory, which essentially “fools” cancer cells into thinking they are still growing inside a patient. Its proprietary Oncology Discovery Technology Platform kits will assist researchers and clinicians to identify which cancer cells bind to specific biomarkers. Once the biomarkers are identified they can be used in TumorGenesis’ Oncology Capture Technology Platforms which isolate and help categorize an individual patient’s heterogeneous tumor samples to enable the development of patient specific treatment options. Helomics and TumorGenesis are focused on ovarian cancer. Predictive Oncology’s Skyline Medical division markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. The company has achieved sales in five of the seven continents through both direct sales and distributor partners. For more information, please visit www.predictive-oncology.com .

Forward-looking Statements