NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in business-focused interactive video CRM, marketing, and sales enablement applications, will present a special virtual online event on Thursday, March 26, at 11:00 a.m. PT hosted by former Apple general counsel and current VERB board member Nancy Heinen. The interactive video webinar will be a live broadcast demonstration, showcase, and information session for the Company’s new remote working and selling technology tool: VERB LIVE.

Building on current popular video-based sales platforms such as Facebook Live, Zoom, Go2Meeting and others, VERB LIVE takes broadcasting and live stream selling to a new level with its proprietary on-screen interactive ecommerce capabilities. VERB LIVE is a next-generation webinar platform that allows event hosts to utilize a variety of sales-driving features, including posting interactive icons on-screen that all viewers can click in real-time to purchase products or services, driving friction-free selling. VERB LIVE is also entirely browser-based, allowing it to work easily and effectively on all devices, without requiring resource-hungry, performance-killing downloads.

In light of the global COVID-19 corona virus pandemic, social distancing and remote work have become the new norm. In this disrupted environment, maintaining business continuity is essential and all the more difficult for smaller businesses without the necessary resources to effectively communicate with employees, customers and partners.

As a technology-first organization, VERB has been at the forefront of creating new tools and products for industries where remote work and distributed workforces are, in many cases, the norm. With VERB LIVE, companies of any size and in any industry can leverage the benefits of interactive video sales technology to ensure that their businesses stay running and their sales teams can keep selling.

VERB LIVE will be offered as a standalone product for new users, an add-on feature to all of VERB’s 1,000,000+ app users, as well as to its existing base of enterprise customers through a competitively priced, subscription-based pricing model. VERB LIVE is currently on an expedited release schedule to accommodate the demand it has garnered from pre-marketing initiatives. Prior to formal release in the coming weeks, the Company plans to disclose additional details about VERB LIVE, including comprehensive features, account set up, and integration capabilities, as well as a reservation system to allow customers to reserve a place in the roll-out cue.

“In today’s uncertain economic climate, VERB is delivering tools that can not only enable mission critical business continuity, but can also add a heightened level of productivity, with a positive and direct impact on the bottom line,” stated VERB board member Nancy Heinen. “As more and more organizations, particularly SMBs, are scrambling to provide infrastructure for remote work, VERB LIVE can provide for many of those now-vital needs. For sales teams in particular, LIVE provides a simple, easy-to-use interface with powerful data and analytics. I’m proud of the effort and results management has delivered in executing the expedited the go-to-market strategy.”

VERB CEO Rory J. Cutaia added, “VERB LIVE delivers the must-have tools and capabilities to not only survive, but thrive in today’s distributed workplace. While offering many of the same features as the leading webinar tools on the market today, VERB LIVE takes functionality, engagement, and effectiveness to new heights with real-time interactivity in a live broadcast environment, as well as access to audience data metrics. LIVE hosts will be able to access on-screen analytics driven by relevant micro-interactions in real-time as viewers react and respond to new content and information displayed on the screen. The implications for this technology are global.”

In order to support local restaurants across the country whose businesses have been devastated by the current crisis, VERB is offering all webinar participants either a complimentary lunch delivered to their location during the webinar, or a $25 gift certificate towards a similar purchase. At the conclusion of the event, participants will have the opportunity to pre-order VERB LIVE directly from their computer or smartphone device.

To register for the event, please visit: register-verb.live.

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is rapidly emerging as the market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management ("CRM") sales and marketing applications. With offices in California and Utah, VERB provides next-generation CRM, lead generation, sales enablement, and video marketing software applications to sales-based organizations in 60 countries and in 48 languages. The Company's proprietary and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results with some customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company's technology is also being integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Salesforce and Microsoft, among others. For more information, please visit: verb.tech.

