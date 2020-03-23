PITTSBURGH, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading provider of lasers, optics, thermoelectrics, and subassemblies for the life sciences market, today announced that it is ramping up its manufacturing capacity of components and subassemblies for molecular diagnostic testing systems, specifically those that underpin the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing platforms of its customers.



The increasing deployment of PCR test equipment at the healthcare point of service is driving the accelerating demand for II-VI’s precision subsystems that integrate its thermoelectric and optical components and allow the rapid replication and identification of target genetic sequence. II-VI is ramping up its global manufacturing and supply chain to produce thermoelectric subassemblies, across its global manufacturing footprint, to meet the recent and anticipated sustained surge in demand in the PCR system supply chain due to the spread of COVID-19.

“We are proud of all of our employees around the world for their tireless dedication to the life sciences ecosystems organized to overcome COVID-19,” said Dr. Chuck Mattera, Chief Executive Officer, II-VI Incorporated.

PCR systems have challenging requirements for simultaneously applying a highly uniform and rapid rate of temperature change across the genetic sample to drive replication. II-VI’s thermoelectric products, designed in Dallas, Texas, and manufactured in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, meet both the stringent performance requirements and the reliability endurance of hundreds of thousands of rapid temperature cycles.

Leveraging its advanced optical coating capabilities in Santa Rosa, California, II-VI designs and manufactures industry-leading optical filters with high transmission, steep slopes, and deep out-of-band blocking, enabling PCR systems to achieve very high sensitivity in detecting viral genetic material. II-VI is dedicating additional coating machines to meet the PCR-driven production ramp requirements.

II-VI’s broad portfolio for life sciences instrumentation also includes visible wavelength laser solutions, precision optical components, and optomechanical subassemblies. PCR system providers can expand assembly manufacturing at II-VI’s facilities in Dallas, Texas; Fuzhou, China; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, which are certified to ISO 13485 for FDA-approved biomedical assemblies.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .