SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. , (Nasdaq: EVSI , EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced that due to the vital nature of its transportation and energy infrastructure products, it is exempt from the requirements of the “shelter at home” order issued by California’s Governor Newsom on Thursday, March 19, 2020.



As identified by Presidential Policy Directive 21 (PPD-21), there are 16 critical infrastructure sectors whose assets, systems, and networks -- whether physical or virtual -- are considered so vital to the United States that their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on security, national economic security, national public health or safety, or any combination thereof. Among these infrastructure sectors are transportation and energy. Envision’s products contribute to both sectors during crises and at all other times. Other areas across the U.S. serviced by Envision products including New York City and the State of New York, which is where the largest concentration of COVID-19 infections are located, are using the same guidelines and as such will continue to be supported by the Company during the current emergency.

Envision’s products are being used across the State of California by federal, state, county and municipal government agencies as well as corporate and other commercial customers. The EV ARC™ provides off-grid electric vehicle charging and also serves as a reliable source of electricity through its emergency power panel for first responders or other authorized users. EV ARC™ products are particularly valuable during periods of crisis because they can be moved around, are flood-proof up to nine feet and because they continue to operate during grid failures. They also provide a source of electricity in remote locations such as parking lots which are being considered in emergency expansion plans being put in place by hospitals.

“We support Governor Newsom’s proactive action to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and we are proud to continue to deliver vital infrastructure products that will ensure the State, its agencies and citizens are fully supported with the vital energy they need,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO at Envision Solar. “I’m also very proud of our team. We are following CDC guidelines to ensure that our employees take necessary precautions to protect themselves as well as those around them.”

Manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ DC Fast Charging products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging, but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Envision Solar International, Inc. Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

