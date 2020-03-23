PATTERSON, N.J., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced non-invasive treatment of brain disorders, today reported financial results for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019, and provided an operational update.
“We are very pleased with our solid fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results. Our strong results are indicative of the continued growing demand for our deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (Deep TMS) system in major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). In addition, we have achieved key progress in advancing our clinical pipeline for future potential applications,” stated Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of BrainsWay. “Like other organizations, BrainsWay continues to monitor the rapidly evolving impact of the coronavirus closely, and our thoughts are with all of those affected. Without question, our top priority is the health and well-being of our loyal and growing customer base, their patients, and our employees. We have already taken steps to minimize the spread of coronavirus, while at the same time ensuring our customers that we remain fully operational as patients continue to receive their Deep TMS treatments.”
Financial Results for the Full-Year Ended December 31, 2019
Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
Recent Corporate Developments
About BrainsWay
BrainsWay is a commercial stage medical device company focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), for which BrainsWay received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2013 (for MDD) and in August 2018 (for OCD). BrainsWay is currently conducting clinical trials of Deep TMS in other psychiatric, neurological and addiction disorders.
BRAINSWAY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|21,674
|$
|8,968
|Short-term deposits
|221
|101
|Trade receivables, net
|5,507
|2,904
|Other accounts receivable
|1,427
|1,505
|28,829
|13,478
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|Restricted deposit
|—
|1,007
|Long-term prepaid expenses
|—
|1,345
|Long-term deposit
|168
|146
|Leased systems
|5,491
|4,690
|System components and other property and equipment
|$
|4,248
|$
|2,936
|9,907
|10,124
|$
|38,736
|$
|23,602
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Trade payables
|$
|1,320
|$
|2,243
|Other accounts payable
|3,379
|3,459
|Deferred revenues
|1,305
|1,333
|Loan from bank
|—
|750
|Liability in respect of research and development grants
|714
|554
|6,718
|8,339
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Loan from bank
|—
|2,083
|Deferred revenues and other liabilities
|2,353
|1,108
|Liability in respect of research and development grants
|5,367
|4,980
|Warrants
|78
|140
|7,798
|8,311
|EQUITY:
|Share capital
|233
|171
|Share premium
|93,649
|67,193
|Share-based payment
|4,435
|3,357
|Adjustments arising from translating financial statements from functional currency to presentation currency
|(2,188
|)
|(2,188
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(71,909
|)
|(61,581
|)
|24,220
|6,952
|$
|38,736
|$
|23,602
BRAINSWAY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|Year ended
December 31,
|Three months ended
December 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenues
|$
|23,101
|$
|16,397
|$
|6,292
|$
|4,772
|Cost of revenues
|5,129
|3,589
|1,442
|1,105
|Gross profit
|17,972
|12,808
|4,850
|3,667
|Research and development expenses, net
|7,876
|6,156
|1,809
|1,822
|Selling and marketing expenses
|13,269
|8,345
|3,604
|2,529
|General and administrative expenses
|5,303
|3,421
|1,428
|1,068
|Total operating expenses
|26,448
|17,922
|6,841
|5,419
|Operating loss
|8,476
|5,114
|1,991
|1,752
|Finance expense, net
|1,430
|1,156
|178
|322
|Loss before income taxes
|9,906
|6,270
|2,169
|2,074
|Income taxes
|422
|209
|147
|75
|Net loss and total comprehensive loss
|$
|10,328
|$
|6,479
|$
|2,316
|$
|2,149
|Basic and diluted net loss per share
|$
|(0.50
|)
|$
|(0.39
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
BRAINSWAY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
|Year ended
December 31,
|Three months
ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(10,328
|)
|$
|(6,479
|)
|$
|(2,316
|)
|$
|(2,149
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Adjustments to the profit or loss items:
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment
|1,741
|463
|340
|37
|Depreciation of leased systems
|1,054
|765
|319
|210
|Finance expenses, net
|1,430
|1,157
|178
|323
|Cost of share‑based payment
|1,263
|710
|282
|249
|Income taxes
|422
|209
|147
|75
|5,910
|3,304
|1,266
|894
|Changes in asset and liability items:
|Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
|(2,634
|)
|(419
|)
|(469
|)
|219
|Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable
|136
|(595
|)
|123
|(538
|)
|Decrease in long-term prepaid expenses
|-
|(217
|)
|-
|(217
|)
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|175
|859
|(251
|)
|1,058
|Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable
|(385
|)
|482
|(128
|)
|(155
|)
|Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues and other liabilities
|555
|(314
|)
|536
|(61
|)
|(2,153
|)
|(204
|)
|(189
|)
|306
|Cash paid and received during the period for:
|Interest paid
|(296
|)
|(239
|)
|(29
|)
|(50
|)
|Interest received
|175
|37
|48
|5
|Income taxes paid
|(552
|)
|(192
|)
|(10
|)
|(10
|)
|(673
|)
|(394
|)
|9
|(55
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(7,244
|)
|(3,773
|)
|(1,230
|)
|(1,004
|)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment and system components
|(3,311
|)
|(1,972
|)
|(338
|)
|(532
|)
|Investment in short‑term deposits, net
|(120
|)
|(50
|)
|(36
|)
|-
|Withdrawal of (Investment in) long‑term deposits, net
|985
|886
|(22
|)
|1,017
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,446
|)
|(1,136
|)
|(396
|)
|485
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayment of loan from bank, net
|(3,000
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Receipt of government grants
|176
|149
|35
|17
|Repayment of liability in respect of research and development grants
|(601
|)
|(414
|)
|(326
|)
|-
|Repayment of lease liability
|(434
|)
|-
|(123
|)
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of shares, net
|26,333
|-
|-
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|22,474
|(265
|)
|(414
|)
|17
|Exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents
|(78
|)
|(367
|)
|(27
|)
|(32
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|12,706
|(5,541
|)
|(2,067
|)
|(534
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|8,968
|14,509
|23,741
|9,502
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|$
|21,674
|$
|8,968
|$
|21,674
|$
|8,968
