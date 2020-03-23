WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced that Kimberly Lathroum has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing. In this new role, Ms. Lathroum will be responsible for all of Arcutis’ marketing efforts as the Company prepares for the potential future commercialization of its product candidates.



“Kimberly is an exceptional marketing and commercialization executive with over 18 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, 10 of which have been specifically focused on the dermatology market,” said Frank Watanabe, Arcutis’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Her previous success and innovation in brand positioning and commercial launch strategy will be a tremendous asset should we achieve clinical and regulatory success with our robust pipeline of potentially best-in-class dermatology product candidates.”

Previously, Ms. Lathroum was Executive Director, Marketing for Kite Pharma. Before that she was Associate Vice President of Marketing for City of Hope. Prior to that, she served in multiple marketing executive roles with Amgen, primarily for dermatology products. Ms. Lathroum holds a B.A. in English, with a minor in Marketing.

About Arcutis - Bioscience, applied to the skin.

Arcutis is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. Arcutis exploits recent innovations in inflammation and immunology to develop potential best-in-class therapies against validated biological targets, leveraging our deep development, formulation and commercialization expertise to bring to market novel dermatology treatments, while maximizing our probability of technical success and financial resources. Arcutis is currently developing three novel compounds (topical roflumilast cream (ARQ-151), topical roflumilast foam (ARQ-154) and ARQ-252) for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema. For more information, please visit www.arcutis.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

