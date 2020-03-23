Patent Notice of Allowance Grants Key Claims Underlying C-Bond’s Robust Intellectual Property Portfolio, Recently Valued at $33.7 Million, to Include 22 Patents and Applications Globally



C-Bond Plans to Expand its IP And Nano-Products Portfolio to Support Growth of its Safety Solutions and Transportation Solutions Divisions

HOUSTON, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a notice of allowance of U.S. Patent application 14/128,620 to support the underlying nanotechnology of its C-Bond product portfolio.

C-Bond is a patent protected, water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology innovation designed to significantly increase the strength of glass, enhance glass flexibility and improve the performance of window film-to-glass products. The newly issued patent notice of allowance covers the chemistry and technology used in all of the Company’s flagship products including C-Bond I, C-Bond Ballistic Resistant System and C-Bond NanoShield™.

The patent application describes glass strengthening and the invention of silane-based chemistry to strengthen glass and interact with the surface micro-structures to treat micro-fissures and micro-cracks on the glass surface. The patent application also references the strengthening of laminates on glass, or the strengthening of the bonding and adhesion of a laminate for window film, on glass or a laminated piece of glass.

The addition of this new patent notice of allowance moves C-Bond’s domestic and international portfolio to include 22 patents and applications spanning core nanotechnology processes. The Company expects to further grow its intellectual property portfolio, supporting growth of the newly defined Safety Solutions and Transportation Solutions business lines, in key global markets.

"The pursuit of a robust intellectual property portfolio for our technology, particularly for fundamental IP such as key materials, processes and products, is a critical part of our growth strategy," said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond Systems. “Our patent portfolio, recently valued at $33.7 million by a leading global IP valuation firm, is paramount to our ability to operate unopposed and with total confidence. I look forward to working closely with our skilled patent lawyers to further expand our portfolio in key global markets.”

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Automotive vertical sells C-Bond NanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Structural vertical sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website at www.cbondsystems.com .

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the Company plans to expand its IP and nano-products portfolio to support growth of its safety solutions and transportation solutions divisions; the likelihood that the Company expects to further grow its intellectual property portfolio, supporting growth of the newly defined Safety Solutions and Transportation Solutions business lines, in key global markets constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2019, August 12, 2019, and May 10, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

