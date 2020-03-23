ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc

The Board of ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc (the "Company") together with the manager, Beringea LLP (“Beringea”), have been monitoring the evolution of COVID-19 and, in particular, its impact on portfolio companies. In light of this, the Board carried out a review of the portfolio and announces that the unaudited net asset value of the Company is 54.6p per share. This is based on the unaudited net asset value of the Company as at 20 March 2020.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulations (EU Regulation 596/2014).

