Finnvera’s Annual General Meeting: New members appointed to Supervisory Board

Finnvera Plc Stock Exchange Release 23 March 2020

On 23 March 2020, Finnvera's Annual General Meeting appointed new members to the company's Supervisory Board. No changes were made in the composition of the Board of Directors.

Pentti Hakkarainen, Member of the Supervisory Board, ECB Banking Supervision, will continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Antti Neimala, Director General, as First Vice Chairman and Terhi Järvikare, Director General, as Second Vice Chairman. Ritva Laukkanen, MBA; Pekka Nuuttila, forester; Pirkko Rantanen-Kervinen, B.Sc (Econ.); and Antti Zitting, Enterprise Councellor, Chairman of the Board will continue as members of the Board of Directors.

Lauri Muranen, Head of Industrial Affairs in The Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions SAK and Anne Niemi, Member of the Boards work committee in The Federation of Finnish Entrepreneurs, were appointed as new members to the Supervisory Board.

Sofia Vikman, Member of Parliament, continues as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Johannes Koskinen, Member of Parliament, as Vice Chairman. As members of the Supervisory Board will continue Members of Parliament Eeva-Johanna Eloranta, Mari Holopainen, Anne Kalmari, Juho Kautto, Juha Pylväs, Lulu Ranne, Wille Rydman and Joakim Strand continue as members to the Supervisory Board as well as Leila Kurki, Senior Adviser (Finnish Confederation of Professionals STTK); Kari Luoto, Managing Director (Finnish Grocery Trade Association); Veli-Matti Mattila, Director, Chief Economist (Finance Finland FFI); Jaana Möntti, Finance Manager (Finnvera); Tommi Toivola, Director (Confederation of Finnish Industries) and Anette Vaini-Antila, II Vice Chairman (The Finnish Business School Graduates).

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Parent Company’s Financial Statements for the period 1 January–31 December 2019, discharged the Supervisory Board, the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer from liability, and approved the proposal made by the Board of Directors for the use of the parent company’s profits.

KPMG Oy Ab was appointed as the regular auditor with Marcus Tötterman, Authorised Public Accountant, as the principal auditor.

