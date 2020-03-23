VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing, advancing and promoting differentiated products, announced today a message from the CEO and Chairman of Aequus, Doug Janzen:



“We have been working diligently over the past weeks to respond promptly and proactively against this novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and closely following the guidance of medical officials as well as the most recent government actions across several provinces.

We have suspended in-field clinic and hospital visits for the time being, in an effort to both stay out of the way of essential services in our health care facilities as well as minimizing the risk of exposure or inadvertent spreading of the virus by our employees. Our operational expenses have been significantly reduced during this period as a result.

Our commercial products are taken daily to help manage serious chronic conditions and we continue to see prescriptions filled without interruption for both PrVistitanTM (glaucoma) and Tacrolimus (anti-organ rejection). To help ensure the continuity of our business operations, we have streamlined our responses to requests for product resources or samples and have been very active in ancillary initiatives such as digital marketing and targeting. Our partner, Sandoz, has confirmed that they are not having any manufacturing or supply issues with our partnered products.

With a significant decrease in our corporate travel and other operational expenses, we continue to have adequate cash and cash flow to operate our business.

Our launch efforts for the Evolve products continue to move forward and we will provide a separate update on recent progress regarding launch timing and additional new products in the coming weeks.”

ABOUT AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V:AQS) (OTCQB:AQSZF) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus has grown its pipeline to include several commercial products in ophthalmology and transplant, and a development stage pipeline in neurology. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca

Forward-Looking Statements:

