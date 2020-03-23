DENVER, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, today, ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) proposed a comprehensive plan to Congress which would enable the federal government to provide financial aid directly to the over 250,000 small businesses in ANGI Homeservices’ network which represents approximately 2 million employees at risk in this global crisis, and deem them “essential” workers. As part of the plan, the Company has announced to policy makers it is ready, willing and able to bring its nationwide infrastructure to bear in helping the government distribute financial relief to hundreds of thousands of home service professionals and businesses across the U.S. These professionals represent small businesses from every corner of our country, and ANGI Homeservices stands with them during the on-going crisis.



Home service professionals and their businesses are at risk – but their survival is critical for ensuring that, as people remain in their homes, basic needs for electricity, plumbing, air conditioning and other essential services are met. The U.S. already suffers from a shortage of skilled tradespersons and a dramatic reduction in the millions of people who work in these industries would be catastrophic.

“Right now, the backbone of our economy, the millions of local men and women who work to keep one of Americans’ largest investments—their homes—safe and viable, are at risk of being left behind while large corporations seek bailouts,” said Brandon Ridenour, CEO of ANGI Homeservices. “We need the government to prioritize relief to these vital small businesses, the home service professionals, by deeming them essential. Like the larger corporations in the headlines, they too need access to capital to maintain their businesses and workforce through these unprecedented times. This is a crisis unlike anything we have ever seen—we stand ready to serve and encourage Congress to take bold and swift action to protect the future of this critical segment of U.S. businesses.”

“Plumbing and air conditioning is not a luxury. It is a necessity. The service we provide is critical for the health and safety of the community. Therefore, we must continue to find ways to conduct business, while also taking precautions to slow the spread of the virus,” said Chris Cunningham, President, Service Plus Heating, Cooling and Plumbing, which has serviced Indianapolis, Indiana for the last 18 years.

ANGI Homeservices operates the largest platform and network of home service professionals in the U.S., facilitating over $18 billion in job revenue to over 250,000 home service professionals in 2019. Overwhelmingly, home service pros in ANGI Homeservices’ network are small businesses with over 75 percent employing five workers or less, and 90 percent employing less than 20 workers. In aggregate, those business collectively employ approximately 2 million Americans.

ANGI Homeservices is uniquely able to use its existing technology and mobile app to deliver cost-effective, secure communication and, with congressional support, facilitate government assistance directly to these small local businesses, nationwide, at scale TODAY.

Read ANGI Homeservices’ full letter to Congress HERE .

