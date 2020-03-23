Vancouver, BC, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, some things haven’t changed: Clients need their lawyers, some now more than ever.

No matter what kind of law you practice, you provide an essential service to our global community. We want to ensure that whatever barriers you’re facing during this time, you’re able to continue to provide that service while taking responsible, precautionary measures to keep yourself and your communities safe.

As part of our disaster relief program, Clio has committed $1 million to help law firms navigate the difficulties that lie ahead. While much of what lies ahead is uncharted territory, this remains clear: we need to undertake a swift and massive transformation of the legal industry, and compress change that would have transpired over the course of years into change that needs to happen over a course of weeks.

But you’re not alone. If your firm needs to figure out how to maintain business continuity or collaborate across a newly-remote workforce while still providing quality services to your clients, we’ll help you navigate that. If you are a legal organization or charity providing mental health support during this stressful time, we want to assist. If you are part of the legal community and have expertise to share or are looking for best practices from an industry leader, we want to help bridge that connection.

The way we overcome this is by supporting one another, and we can only do that if we know what our community needs. If you are a community leader, let us know what is needed most right now and help us share this message broadly.

At Clio, our mission is to transform the practice of law, for good, so as the world transforms around us, we want you to know we’re here to help you respond in kind.

The coming months will be marked by change. Together, we can make navigating this change simpler, so that we can focus on keeping ourselves and our communities safe. For more information and to apply, visit clio.com/covid-relief.

Sincerely,

Jack Newton

CEO and Co-founder

Clio

