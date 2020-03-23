Reno, NV, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rfxcel, the longest-tenured track and trace solutions provider in the life sciences industry, today announced the launch of Accurate Immunization Management (AIM), an automated, cloud-based solution that tracks the dispensing of vaccines in the supply chain and seamlessly integrates with critical healthcare applications such as Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and Immunization Information Systems (IIS).

“AIM ensures that the right patient gets the right vaccine at the right time,” rfxcel CEO Glenn Abood said. “It can track any vaccine, including potential vaccines for COVID-19, in any supply chain, monitor inventory, and facilitate safe, timely delivery to any location. At a time when the world is depending on supply chains to function at peak performance, AIM is a tool to get vaccines properly delivered and dispensed.”

Abood, who founded rfxcel in 2003 with Chief Strategy Officer Jack Tarkoff, emphasized that AIM utilizes a configurable rules engine and automated inventory reordering to ensure that vaccines are always on hand and are delivered as intended.

“We designed AIM to be compliant, fast, and flexible in any country,” Abood said, adding that it will comply with laws in the European Union, China, Russia, Asia, India, and the Middle East. “It will never run counter to what regulations tell us we need to do to safeguard people and the worldwide vaccine supply chain,” he said.

The announcement of AIM comes as rfxcel is marking its 17th year of developing leading-edge supply chain software solutions. Last month, it released the latest version of its rfxcel Traceability System (rTS) software platform. rTS 7.0 continues the award-winning legacy of the company’s signature full-stack solution, enabling true end-to-end supply chain traceability, environmental monitoring, and analytics from anywhere in the world. Highlights of 2019 included conducting major pharma pilots for the FDA and the Brazilian government, enhancing its powerful Integrated Monitoring (rIM) solution, launching a MobileTraceability solution, tripling the size of its team in Russia, increasing its presence in the Middle East, and entering the consumer goods industry.

“We’ve been working on AIM for a while and have successfully tested it with some of our major customers,” Abood said. “We’ve been excited about releasing it, but we couldn’t imagine the timing would coincide with COVID-19 and a ‘new normal’ for businesses everywhere. In these new circumstances, and with the situation changing hour to hour, we think AIM will strengthen rfxcel’s commitment to being a responsible and proactive member of the global business community.”

Abood concluded by saying that rfxcel was operating at full capacity and was in constant contact with its employees and customers. “We are keeping supply chains moving in critical industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, worldwide government, and consumer goods,” he said.

To learn more about rfxcel's Accurate Immunization Management solution and the company's other track and trace and environmental monitoring solutions for the life sciences industry, visit rfxcel.com.

About rfxcel

Founded in 2003, rfxcel provides leading-edge software solutions to help companies manage every aspect of their supply chains, lower costs, and protect their products and brand reputations. Blue-chip organizations in the life sciences (pharmaceuticals and medical devices), food and beverage, worldwide government, and consumer goods industries trust rfxcel’s signature Traceability System (rTS) to power end-to-end supply chain solutions in key areas such as traceability, environmental monitoring, regulatory compliance, serialization, and visibility. The company is headquartered in the United States and has offices in the EU, Britain, Latin America, Russia, the Middle East, India, Japan, and the Asia-Pacific region.

