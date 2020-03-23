LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBrands Corporation (OTC: IBRC) ("the Company"), a diversified holding and branding company, announces that it has, through its wholly owned subsidiary iBrands Farms, entered into a distribution agreement with Standard Medical Equipment Systems respectively.



Standard Medical Equipment Systems or Standard Med, is a certified minority (MBE) and Veteran (SDVOSB) owned company that was certified by the Center for Veteran Enterprises to deliver high quality medical devices and laboratory equipment. The company has three offices in New York, Maryland, and Florida.

iBrands Farms has over 40 retail industrial hemp derived cannabidiol (commonly known as CBD) products ranging from smokables, isolate by the ounce, topicals, edibles, and dog treats. Additional products included in the agreement is the unique nutraceutical product line of NanoStilbene, NanoPSA, Nano Plus, Nano Cannabidiol, and ProJuvenol.

"We are excited about the potential distribution opportunity of our line of product offerings that include a range of CBD products for humans and pets, as well as unique nutraceutical products that feature nanotechnology delivery systems that Standard Med is in a great position to provide given their long history of success in the medical equipment supply industry," said Hugh Kelso, CEO of iBrands Corporation.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with iBrands Corporation. We anticipate a great synergistic effect, as we forge a path forward together with innovative, world class healthcare products, that delivers the standard of excellence in healthcare for all," said Anthony Goodesmith, CEO of Standard Med.

Mr. Goodesmith served as a highly decorated combat signaler/communications officer in the U.S. Army and New Jersey National Guard for over 18 years. His units took part in Operation Desert Storm, and several other military campaigns after the 9/11 U.S. Terror Attacks (Operations Enduring Freedom and Noble Eagle). He received his B.S. in Marketing and Media Arts from Long Island University, NY, and his Master’s degree in Biotechnology Management from The University of Maryland University College (UMUC). Mr. Goodesmith has been working in the health care, medical industry in sales and management for over 20 years at several Fortune 500 pharmaceutical and medical device companies such as Eli Lilly & Company, Solvay Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and Roche Laboratories, respectively.

About iBrands Farms

iBrands Farms is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of hemp derived products with naturally occurring cannabinoids. Our mission is to efficiently deliver the highest quality industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products to our customers, both retail and B2B.

The company can be found at: www.ibrandsfarms.com

About Standard Medical Equipment Systems

Standard Medical Equipment Systems is a certified minority (MBE) Veteran (SDVOSB) owned company certified by the Center for Veteran Enterprises, (CVE). Standard Med was established in 2005 to deliver high quality medical devices and laboratory equipment.

The company can be found at: https://www.standardmedicalsystems.com/

About iBrands Corporation

iBrands Corporation, Inc. is a holding and branding company that acquires and operates niche market brands that have unique market positions within sectors that demonstrate return on investment potential. Business partnerships throughout the United States and Canada provide our brands many markets to expand into and produce consistently high growth rates for the next decade.

The company can be found at: www.ibrandscorporation.com

For more information please contact:

investorrelationsdesk@gmail.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.