HOLLISTON, Mass., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) has launched an innovative technology – known as Accumulated Inhaled Aerosol (AIA) – for academic researchers, contract research organizations (CROs) and pharmaceutical companies involved in pre-clinical inhalation and exposure studies. With our new Buxco® AIA system, researchers are presented with real-time aerosol amounts inhaled and deposited in subjects’ lungs, a breakthrough improvement over the current delivered dose measurement. By reporting those measures against real-time respiratory endpoints using FinePointe software, researchers can now observe a direct correlation between dose and lung function over time.



“Researchers worldwide are focused on finding a treatment to COVID-19, and we are proud to provide advanced instrumentation to contribute to this effort,” said Jim Green, President and CEO of Harvard Bioscience. “This is a transformational technology that gives our customers the ability to know the delivered dose and the resulting lung function, all on an easy-to-use software platform.”

Integrating exposure and respiratory capabilities, this system delivers precise amounts of various aerosols to multiple subjects in a uniform, and reproducible manner, then measures pulmonary effects from the same platform. This technology and other new advancements in the Harvard Bioscience inhalation platform provide researchers with novel tools to study COVID-19 and advance development in both the discovery of new therapies and the pre-clinical regulatory phases, as solutions progress toward general clinical use.

Green added, “We are seeing immediate interest in our Buxco® AIA system from CROs and pharmaceutical companies in China and around the world, and expect academic research demand to increase as researchers return to their labs. Notably, in spite of COVID-19’s impact on markets and world-wide supply chains, Harvard Bioscience is fortunate to continue to be in a position during this crisis to develop, manufacture and ship game-changing new products for research and drug development around the world.”

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories, to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America and Europe, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com .

