MONTREAL, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced delivery on its large government tender for up to 15,000 push-to-talk devices, previously announced on December 02, 2019 .



Depending on the total units and mix between rugged handsets and in-vehicle devices, the tender is valued between $3-million to $5-million and with the majority of the order anticipated to be delivered in Q1 and Q2. The Company recognizes revenue upon delivery of devices.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile comments, “Make no mistake, push-to-talk devices are mission critical solutions for public safety workers on the first line of defense; they are supported by dedicated cellular networks to improve communication, while increasing situational awareness and functionality through different applications and data capabilities. We are seeing increased interest in our devices amidst the global concerns of Covid-19 and believe will continue to have demand for our IoT devices by providing better situational awareness and communication for the lines of first defence.”

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

