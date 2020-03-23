Merchants relying heavily on in-person transactions can now sell virtual gift cards, helping reduce the negative financial impact of COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fattmerchant , a payment technology provider saving businesses time and money through its subscription-based model and fully integrated Omni platform, today announces it is an official gateway partner of Gift Up! , a software-based company that streamlines and automates the sale of online gift cards. As many businesses adapt to decreasing in-person transactions, this collaboration provides Fattmerchant’s members with another source of revenue through a virtual gift card offering and special pricing.

To support businesses, Gift Up! is waiving its usual 3.49% fee for Fattmerchant’s members’ first $5,000 in gift card sales. Members can access Gift Up! through the Omni Marketplace, and still utilize the same low-cost subscription-based processing for their virtual gift card sales.

“Both Fattmerchant and Gift Up! are motivated to help SMBs during these unprecedented times,” said Chris Staymates, chief innovation officer at Fattmerchant. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to work with a company that, like us, believes in putting merchants first. The strength and flexibility of our combined technologies allow merchants to continue collecting revenue, whether they traditionally offer digital services or not. With plenty of room to grow our partnership in the future, we look forward to expanding our combined services.”

New merchants who create accounts in Gift Up! also have the option to select Fattmerchant as their payment processor. Each merchant will have their own landing page for virtual gift card sales, which can be customized with their branding. Merchants can also leverage Gift Up!'s app for the redemption of gift cards purchased by their customers.

“During this period of uncertainty, most consumers are looking for ways to support the businesses they know and love,” said Lee Tracey, founder of Gift Up! “Our hope is that by coming together with Fattmerchant to share networks and provide help when it’s most needed, we can make the sale of virtual gift cards easier than ever and lessen the negative financial impact many SMBs are experiencing.”

For more information about Fattmerchant visit, fattmerchant.com and to learn more about Gift Up! please visit, giftupapp.com .

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is a credit card processing company with an innovative payment technology platform that saves its customers an average of 40% per month on their credit card processing fees with their subscription-based pricing model. With its integrated payment platform, business owners and partners have access to the card-present and card-not-present solutions they need to process payments and invoices, robust data analytics on those transactions, and advanced business tools such as their integration to QuickBooks Online. For more information on Fattmerchant and its services, visit Fattmerchant.com .

About Gift Up!

Gift Up! is a simple, low-cost way for businesses of all sizes to sell gift cards online. Gift Up! handles everything from payment to delivery, and uses our client’s Fattmerchant payment gateway to process the gift card sales.

Clients get paid instantly and we’re also waiving our fee on the first $5000 in gift card sales completely for the next three months to help SMBs navigate their way through the coronavirus emergency.

For more information on Gift Up! and its services, visit giftupapp.com.

