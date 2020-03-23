LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief financial officer of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Tim Cabral had a clear message: Veeva sees strength and momentum in the business that is creating a lot of confidence around its $3 billion target for 2025. The Veeva Vault offerings are a tech platform that is underpinning a set of purpose-built apps that create a massive amount of efficiency for their customers.
In a far-ranging interview with the CFO we discussed the future of the business and the opportunities ahead for Veeva Systems.
Read: One on One Interview with Veeva Systems’ CFO Tim Cabral
Media queries Alicia Newman, Director Client Services Capital Market Laboratories
Capital Market Laboratories
Encino, California, UNITED STATES
Media queries Alicia Newman, Director Client Services Capital Market Laboratories