LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories ( CMLviz ), chief financial officer of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Tim Cabral had a clear message: Veeva sees strength and momentum in the business that is creating a lot of confidence around its $3 billion target for 2025. The Veeva Vault offerings are a tech platform that is underpinning a set of purpose-built apps that create a massive amount of efficiency for their customers.



In a far-ranging interview with the CFO we discussed the future of the business and the opportunities ahead for Veeva Systems .

