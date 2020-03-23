VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) announces that in light of ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders, employees, communities and other stakeholders, the Company wishes to emphasize its priority to decrease the health risks associated with the spread of COVID-19 and adhere to the recommendations of Canadian public health officials in regards to the number of people allowed to attend any public meeting, in the context of the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) called to be held on March 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The details of the Meeting, including the business items on which the shareholders will be asked to vote, are set out in the Notice of Meeting of the Company dated February 10, 2020 (“Notice of Meeting”) that was sent to shareholders and filed on SEDAR at https://sedar.com.



Accordingly, all shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters before the meeting by proxy, and to participate in its annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on March 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. (Vancouver Time) via teleconferencing as follows:

Dial In: 1-866-201-0079 Passcode: 437769

In addition, further to the Company’s press release dated March 13, 2020, the Company completed the issuance of shares for settlement of debt with a total of 3,379,182 common shares issued at a deemed price of $0.057 per share and subject to a four month hold period.

About Neptune Dash Technologies Corp.

The Company primarily builds and operates Masternodes and invests in Node technologies. The Company also has a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio through investments made in Proof-of-Stake tokens and their associated blockchain technologies.

