New York, United States, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dysphagia diet thickening agents market , valued to be US$ 415 Mn in the year 2018, will grow at a moderate rate through 2019 – 2029. New market participants with new products are increasing the demand for dysphagia diet thickening agents. Investments are pouring-in the market for research & development of new products in dysphagia diet thickening agents market.

Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market: Key Takeaways

Gel-based thickeners will generate major revenue in the market during the forecast period.

Powder thickeners will gain rapid traction in the market on the back of advantages such as enhanced stability and viscosity.

Hospital pharmacies will be the preferred distribution channel through 2092-2029 attributing to the availability of trained professionals.

Online stores are will gain popularity in market, bolstering the growth of the market.

Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market: Key Growth Drivers

A high prevalence of dysphagia in geriatric populations boosts the consumption of dysphagia diet thickening agents.

Advancements in medication for the geriatric population is significantly surging the demand for dysphagia diet thickening agents, thereby strengthening the market growth.

Growth in the adoption of xanthan gums over efficient absorption of nutrients is paving the growth trajectory for dysphagia diet thickening agents market.

Growth in the number of neurological disorders is positively influencing the expansion of dysphagia diet thickening agents market.

Ongoing advancements in the healthcare infrastructure of Asia Pacific augmenting the demand for dysphagia diet thickening agents.

Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market: Key Restraints

Difficult identification and classification of dysphagia is a major challenge before the medical industry.

Lack of standard procedures for the diagnosis of dysphagia is hampering the growth of dysphagia diet thickening agents market.

Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market: Market Competition

The competition landscape of the dysphagia diet thickening agents market is highly consolidated, led by major market players. Manufacturers are launching new products to gain an edge in the competition. established players are collaborating with other players to strengthen their market presence. For instance, Nestle Health Science partnered with the Chinese Stroke association its diagnostic and management services associated with dysphagia.

Persistence Market Research report offers a comprehensive analysis of forecasted growth at different regional levels and provides an insight into the latest market trends in each segment from 2019-2029. The global dysphagia diet thickening agents market is covered in detail with every aspect. The study provides deep insights on the dysphagia diet thickening agents market based on the distribution channel (online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies), and form type (powder thickeners, gel-type thickeners), across five prominent geographical regions.

