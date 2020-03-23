Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS March 23, 2020 at 15:30 EET
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Heinonen
Managers' Transactions
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Heinonen, Miika
Position: OTHER SENIOR MANAGER
____________________________________________
Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20200323142748_13
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-19
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15,000 Unit price: 3,1777 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 15,000 Volume weighted average price: 3,1777 EUR
For more information:
Panu Porkka, CEO
panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555
Mikko Forsell, CFO
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555
Certified Adviser
Nordea Bank Oyj
Tel. +358 9 5300 6785
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.verkkokauppa.com
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
