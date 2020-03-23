Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS March 23, 2020 at 15:30 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Järveläinen

Managers' Transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Järveläinen, Vesa

Position: OTHER SENIOR MANAGER

____________________________________________

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20200323140311_15

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-19

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 3,1777 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 3,1777 EUR

For more information:



Panu Porkka, CEO

panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Certified Adviser

Nordea Bank Oyj

Tel. +358 9 5300 6785

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

www.verkkokauppa.com