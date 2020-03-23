Verkkokauppa.com Oyj             MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS               March 23, 2020 at 15:30 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Järveläinen

Managers' Transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Järveläinen, Vesa
Position: OTHER SENIOR MANAGER
Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20200323140311_15
Transaction date: 2020-03-19
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 3,1777 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 3,1777 EUR

For more information:

Panu Porkka, CEO
panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Mikko Forsell, CFO
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Certified Adviser
Nordea Bank Oyj
Tel. +358 9 5300 6785

