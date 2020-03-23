HOUSTON and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, and SimpleLegal, a modern legal operations platform offering e-billing, spend management, and matter management, today announced they are offering free Onit COVID-19 workflow solutions to their customers and prospects to help them manage the ever-changing remote workforce as a result of the global pandemic. The company is also launching a comprehensive thought leadership initiative, Lean Into LegalOps, to offer legal and business professionals an expanded toolkit with master classes, customer case studies and relevant content such as white papers, podcasts and webinars.



“We understand the unique situation of this new business environment as communities across the country feel the impact of COVID-19 and the related economic effect,” commented Eric M. Elfman, CEO and co-founder, Onit. “We are taking this time of ‘social distancing’ and ‘working from home’ to lean in to and invest in our community of more than 400 corporate and 8,000 law firm customers. Our goal with this new initiative is to build an even deeper online connection with the legal community and be a good corporate citizen during these times of uncertainty. For us here at Onit and SimpleLegal this means finding an immediate and concrete way to help our customer family and their families.”

Workflow Solutions Designed for 3 Critical Areas: Managing A Remote Workforce, Overseeing Business Changes and Mitigating Company Risk

Onit’s free workflow solutions (“Apps”) are available to its more than 400 corporate law department customers and 8,000 law firm customers and prospects during this time of crisis. These workflow solutions are the first of a series of new business continuity Apps the company will release to support remote workers and their families that are sheltering at home. Additional use cases under consideration are business stand-up and situation reporting workflows, managing work disruptions due to an illness or lack of childcare, COVID-19 exposure self-reporting Apps, and a set of Apps relating to assessing risk for the reopening of businesses when appropriate. Register for our webinar on Tuesday, March 24 at 11:00 a.m. CDT to learn more about these workflows and how we are working closely with our customers to identify new use cases to manage operations in this new distributed business environment.

For nearly a decade, Onit has helped customers get key and confidential work out of email and spreadsheets. Never before has tracking this information been more vital. For SimpleLegal customers, their enterprise legal management platform is the core place of work for the law department and never before has the law department and the services of the operations team been more critical across the company.

“For the last 30 days, Onit’s team has been working nights and weekends to spin up these solutions to help our customers in what is clearly a time of need,” said Elfman. “Our flexible platform enables our teams to configure and deliver workflow solutions rapidly so we can respond in times of crisis. In the last few years, we have configured more than 300 workflow solutions and anticipate working closely with our customers during this time of need.”

Lean into Legal Ops: Online Curriculum with Master Classes & Toolkit

The new online learning initiative will highlight programming from Onit and SimpleLegal’s customer base, industry thought leaders and innovators in the space. The master classes will cover topics such as how to use workflow tools to manage a distributed workforce, how to implement technology strategies that deliver immediate cost savings and ROI, how to quantify and defend the value in the legal department, process efficiency with a globally disparate workforce, and change management best practices in a challenging environment.

To see a complete list of the upcoming programming, visit our online schedule. We will continuously update the content and send notifications to all subscribers.

About SimpleLegal

SimpleLegal provides a modern legal operations management platform that streamlines the way corporate legal departments manage their matters, track and interpret spend, and collaborate with vendors and law firms. SimpleLegal combines e-Billing and spend management, matter management, vendor management, and reporting and analytics into one comprehensive application to optimize legal operations and the management of the entire legal department. The company, founded in 2013, is privately held and located in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit www.simplelegal.com .

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of enterprise workflow solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. Our solutions transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract management and legal holds, we operate globally and help transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. We help customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.



Jill Black

Onit, Inc.

713-560-9225



