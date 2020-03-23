New York, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexographic Ink Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798594/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Water-based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$44.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$36.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Water-based will reach a market size of US$104.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$367.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Advantages of Flexographic Printing Offsets Other Technologies
Flexographic Printing?s Accurate Colors and High Quality Print
Advantages Score over Other Methods
Growth in Packaging Industry Drives the Flexographic Ink Market
Water Based Inks Leads in the Wake of Increasing Non VOC Inks
Demand
Stringent Legislations and Growth in Advanced Ink Technologies
Drive Growth in the Market
While Europe is the Largest Market, Asia Pacific Exhibits
Fastest Growth Rate
INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Innovations and Advancements in Ink Technology for Flex Packaging
Water based Flexo Inks for High-speed Printing
VOC Free Electron Beam Technology for Flexo Printing
Graphical Advancements in Flexible Packaging
New Ink Chemistries Evolving for Label Printing
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Flexographic Printing
Flexographic Printing Technology and Printing Inks
Flexographic Ink: Definition
Flexo Ink Chemistries and Components
Water-based Technology
Solvent-based Technology
UV-Curable Technology
UV Ink: Key Features and Benefits
Curing UV Inks
Global Competitor Market Shares
Flexographic Ink Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Flexographic Printing: Disruptive Innovation
Automation and Digitalization Key Trends in the Evolving
Flexographic Ink Market
Water Based Inks: Performance Similar to Solvent Based Inks
Water Based Ink and Solvent Based Ink: Pros and Cons
Flexography, the Preferred Option for Printing on Corrugated
Boards
Selection of Raw Material Critical for Flexographic Printing in
Flexible Packaging
Type of Inks for Surface Printing and Lamination
Efficient Flexographic Label Printing Highly Suitable for High
Volumes
Issues with Flexographic Printing
Digitization: A Major Challenge
