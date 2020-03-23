Rainbow Rangers, which airs on Nick Jr. in the U.S., is a rescue-based series that follows the adventures of seven girls who are Earth’s first responders, protecting people, animals, resources, and the natural beauty of our world.

Rainbow Rangers, which airs on Nick Jr. in the U.S., is a rescue-based series that follows the adventures of seven girls who are Earth’s first responders, protecting people, animals, resources, and the natural beauty of our world.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International “Genius Brands” (Nasdaq:GNUS) further increases the global reach of its flagship animated preschool series, ​Rainbow Rangers, with its launch in China on CCTV’s (China Central Television) preeminent kid’s channel, which reaches an audience of more than 1.2 billion via its multiple platforms (source: SARFT). The series is also available on one of the region’s leading streaming service, iQiyi, exclusively to 100M VIP subscribers.



Rainbow Rangers began its initial run on CCTV Kids in January, airing daily from 10:30 am – 1:00 pm and a second run debut on February 28, where it is currently running six episodes per day. Since the series has additionally become available on CCTV’s digital platform, iQiyi, Rainbow Rangers has consistently ranked alongside Peppa Pig among the top animated series produced outside of China.

CCTV joins other top tier international broadcast and platform partners for Rainbow Rangers, including Nickelodeon and NOGGIN in Latin America and Cartoonito in Italy. The series premiered in the U.S. in November 2018 on Nickelodeon’s Nick Jr. and has since achieved a 400+% increase in airtime with Rainbow Rangers now airing 26x each week. Additionally, Rainbow Rangers’ short-form content is available on the Genius Brands Network, which reaches over 100M U.S. households.

“Having a footprint in China is a crucial next step in the global expansion of Rainbow Rangers, a fun and adventure-based series with relatable characters that is now resonating with kids around the world,” commented Caroline Tyre, SVP International Distribution & Head of Genius Brands Network, at Genius Brands. “We are thrilled to begin our partnership with CCTV and iQiyi to bring these empowering and engaging stories to over 1.2 billion children and their families across the region, and to then launch our consumer products across this key and lucrative territory.”

“Premium content series are always in demand, and to have reached an agreement for Rainbow Rangers with China’s leading children’s broadcaster, and the largest streaming platform, further solidifies the groundswell of support we have seen for the brand from other countries,” stated Chang Fan, VP, Senyu, Genius Brands’ exclusive distributor and licensing and merchandising agent in China.

Rainbow Rangers is a rescue-based series that follows the adventures of seven girls who are Earth’s first responders, protecting people, animals, resources, and the natural beauty of our world. The series boasts a unique and highly-accomplished team of creators from the animated motion picture and television worlds, including Rob Minkoff (Disney’s The Lion King director), Shane Morris (Disney’s Frozen co-writer), Tim Mansfield, and New York Times Bestselling author and Emmy Award-nominated writer Elise Allen (Dinosaur Train, Lion Guard, Barbie specials), who serves as head writer and co-creator. Multiple Emmy Award-winning director Michael Maliani directs the series, and Genius Brands' Chairman and CEO and multiple Emmy Award-winning producer, Andy Heyward, serves as executive producer.

ABOUT GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL

Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s award-winning ‘content with a purpose’ portfolio includes Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger; Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr.; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club; and Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders, created with Stan Lee's Pow! Entertainment. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands’ IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company’s Genius Brands Network of channels, including Kid Genius Cartoon Channel, Baby Genius TV, and Kid Genius Cartoons Plus!, are available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a multitude of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and more. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com .

Forward Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), not limited to Risk Factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL:

Michelle Orsi

Three.Sixty Marketing & Communications

Tel: (310) 418-6430

michelle@360-comm.com



PORTER LEVAY & ROSE

7 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 810

New York, NY 10001

T: 2 12-564-4700

ir@gnusbrands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5491513a-314a-4d4a-a81a-534bc7d3218a