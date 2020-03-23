NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Did you create a fresh, innovative, game-changing content marketing program that you’re super proud of? Then we want to see it. The call for entries is officially open for the prestigious 2020 Content Marketing Awards program. Produced by the Content Marketing Institute, the Content Marketing Awards is the largest and longest-running international content marketing program in the world.
You can find the Content Marketing Award entry forms here: http://cmi.media/awards
The Content Marketing Awards recognize and celebrate the best of the best among brands and agencies across all industries. The 2020 CMAs include 85 categories covering every medium from print to digital to in-person events, focusing on strategy, distribution, editorial, and design. Entries will be judged by an all-star panel of leading industry influencers and experts in content marketing.
“In the advertising marketing game, we have more awards shows than we have agencies and people,” shares Eric Goodstadt, President of Manifest the 2019 winner of Content Marketing Agency of the Year (with more than 100 employees). “But the reality is there are only a handful that, in my mind and a lot of people’s opinions, mean anything. The Content Marketing Awards really are the preeminent awards program in our industry. To be part of this program has always been important and then to obviously win on its grandest stage, is a dream come true.”
What you need to know to apply:
Important Deadlines:
Individual category finalists and winners will be announced in August 2020. The top 7 overall category winners will be announced live during a special ceremony at Content Marketing World 2020 in October.
Watch this video to learn more about the Content Marketing Awards and hear what winners and finalists have to say about it.
For more information including a list of categories, the rules, FAQs, a list of judges or to see past winners, visit the Content Marketing Awards website: http://contentmarketingawards.com/
