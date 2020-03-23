TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 4.2020

23.03.2020





Tresu Investment Holding A/S announces that it does not expect the audit of its consolidated financial statements for the 2019 fiscal year, ended on 31 December 2019, to be completed by the previously announced release date of 26 March 2020.

Tresu Investment Holding expects its consolidated financial statements for 2019 to be completed for release on 31 March 2020.

Lone Præst

CFO





For further details, please contact:

CFO, Lone Præst, phone: +45 5157 1151

Chairman of the board, Carsten Nygaard Knudsen, phone: +45 2146 4236