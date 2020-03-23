New York, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Insulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798590/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.5 Billion by the year 2025, Fiberglass will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$132.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$108.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fiberglass will reach a market size of US$265.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ALP Group

Altana AG

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

BASF SE

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

Cabot Corporation

Continental AG

Dow Corning Corporation

Fletcher Building Limited

Johns Manville Corporation

KCC Corporation

Kingspan Group PLC

L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX SpA

Nichia Corporation

Owens Corning

Pacor, Inc.

Saint-Gobain SA

Thermaflex International Holding B.V.

Thermaxx Jackets, LLC.

TROCELLEN GmbH







V. CURATED RESEARCH

