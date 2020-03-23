The Management Board of Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (unified reg. No. 40003013295, legal address: ‘Kalnabeites’ 8, Sigulda parish, Sigulda area, LV-2150) announces that regular shareholders’ meeting of the Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ will take place on April 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at ‘Kalnabeites’ 8, Sigulda parish, Sigulda area.

Agenda:

Reports of the management board and the supervisory board. Approval of Annual report for the year 2019. Decision making on the dispose of profit. Discharging the members of the management board, the members of the supervisory board and the auditor from responsibility for action in the year of account and resigning from bringing claims against them. Election of the auditor and confirmation of the remuneration for the auditor. Approval of the remuneration policy. Election of the supervisory board and confirmation of the remuneration for the supervisory board. Election of the audit committee and confirmation of the remuneration for the audit committee.

Shareholders’ registration will be open on April 24, 2020 from 09:00 a.m. till 10:00 a.m. at the venue of meeting.

16 April 2020 is the record date of the annual shareholders’ meeting. Only persons who are shareholders on the record date have the right, granted by their ownership of particular number of shares on the record date, to participate in the regular shareholders’ meeting of the Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ on 24 April 2020.

Shareholders have rights to participate in the meeting in person or by mediation of their legal representatives or authorized persons. Upon registration, shareholders shall present a passport or other personal identification document. Upon registration representatives and authorized persons of shareholders shall present a passport or other personal identification document, and shall submit written power of attorney of the represented shareholder (The Form of a Written Power of Attorney is available on the website of the Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ http://www.sigmas.lv/ , the website of the Central Storage of Regulated Information http://www.oricgs.lv/ and on the website of the Stock Exchange ‘Nasdaq Riga’ http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ .) or legal representatives shall present a document certifying the authorization.

The shareholders who represent at least 1/20 of the company's share capital, have rights within 7 days after the publication of the notification to require the institution which convenes the shareholders meeting, to include additional items in the agenda of the meeting. The shareholders, who propose to include additional issues on the agenda of the shareholders meeting, are obliged to submit the draft resolution on the issues that are proposed by them for inclusion in the agenda, or explanation on the issues where no resolution is planned to be adopted to the institution which convenes the shareholders meeting. The shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on issues included in the agenda of the shareholders' meeting within 7 days after the notification about convocation of shareholders' meeting is released. Shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on issues included in the agenda of the shareholders' meeting during the meeting, if all the draft resolutions that have been submitted to the shareholders' meeting are reviewed and rejected. If a shareholder submits a written requisition to the Management Board at least 7 days before the shareholders' meeting, the Management Board is obliged to give him the required information on the issues included in the agenda at least 3 days before the shareholders' meeting. Upon request of the shareholders, the Management Board is obliged to provide information to the shareholders' meeting about the company's economic situation to such an extent that is necessary to objectively review and adopt a resolution on the respective issue on the agenda.

The shareholders of the Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ may get acquainted with the draft resolutions on the issues included in the agenda of the meeting, and to submit proposals and suggestions regarding those issues from 9 April 2020 until 23 April 2020 on business days from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the premises of the Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (‘Kalnabeites’ 8, Sigulda parish, Sigulda municipality), but on the day of the meeting – at the place of registration.

The information on the shareholders’ meeting and draft resolutions is also available on the website of the Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ http://www.sigmas.lv , the website of the Central Storage of Regulated Information http://www.oricgs.lv/ and on the website of the Stock Exchange ‘Nasdaq Riga’ http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ .

The Management Board of the Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ informs that according to the company’s Articles of Association, the total amount of shares with voting rights of joint stock company is 421 440.

The Management Board of the Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

